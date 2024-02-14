WIT Comes to Riverside Theatres Next Month

Riverside Theatres will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about life, death, and the significance of a semicolon, WIT, from the 6th – 9th March at Riverside Theatres, Parramatta.

Vivian Bearing is 50, in the prime of her life, highly respected and at the height of a stellar academic career. She’s a fiercely rational academic with a passion for poetry. And she has just weeks to live. As Vivian comes to terms with who she is; mind, body and soul, we’re left to ponder – can we conquer death, or at least our fear of it, by the way we live our lives?

Directed by Helen Tonkin, WIT is not primarily a play about cancer, nor about the wit of John Donne but is a play about the balance between head and heart, life and death, and the significance of a semicolon.

After critical and popular hits including Freud’s Last Session, Metamorphosis, and The Screwtape Letters, Clock and Spiel Productions have been praised for their smart and deeply touching productions – WIT is no exception.