WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Comes to Sydney Theatre

Logie-award winner Kat Stewart (Underbelly, Offspring) and her real-life husband David Whiteley will make their Sydney Theatre Company debut this November in Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at the Roslyn Packer Theatre. A jet-black comedy featuring some of the most crackling dialogue and savage one-liners ever written for the stage, this masterful play is an ode to the heartbreak of middle age.

Directed by Helpmann Award-winner Sarah Goodes (Julia, The Talented Mr. Ripley), and hailed as “electrifying”, “outstanding” and “pitch-perfect." when it premiered at Melbourne's Red Stitch Actors' Theatre in 2023, this acclaimed production was remounted for a triumphant season at The Comedy Theatre in 2024.

Stewart and Whiteley play Martha and George, a couple whose bitter marriage is served up to their unwitting younger guests, Honey and Nick - played by Emily Goddard and Harvey Zielinski, also making their STC debuts - as a taste of the humiliations and inevitable compromises to come.

Combined with the talents of director Sarah Goodes, with design by Harriet Oxley, lighting by Matt Scott, composition and sound by Grace Ferguson and Ethan Hunter, and video design by Charlie Bowyer, Albee's classic promises to be nothing short of explosive.

Considered one of the greatest plays ever written, Edward Albee's masterpiece first burst onto the stage in 1962, tapping into a growing unease about notions of decency and respectability, in a vicious dissection of a marriage over years of disappointments.

Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a Red Stitch Actors' Theatre production presented by Sydney Theatre Company in association with GWB Entertainment and Andrew Henry Presents.