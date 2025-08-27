WHEN NIGHT COMES Season Extends at The Rocks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With a week of sold-out previews behind them and limited tickets remaining for the original season, Broad Encounters has announced a season extension of its thrilling new creation WHEN NIGHT COMES.

This bespoke, multi-sensory soiree for small groups fuses theatre, cocktails and immersive storytelling into a darkly decadent affair – and demand has been overwhelming. Following the foyer buzz and word-of-mouth from preview week, Broad Encounters and Sydney Fringe Festival have secured the evocative Union Bond Store in The Rocks for a further three weeks.

Presented in partnership with Sydney Fringe Festival and The Rocks, WHEN NIGHT COMES conjures an alluring bacchanalian world where sights, sounds, scents, textures, tastes and feelings are evoked by a cast of enigmatic characters.

Creative Director Kirsten Siddle said, “When Night Comes is an invitation to revel in a marvellous other world with your hosts, The Society, in their atmospheric ‘Clubhouse'. The response for tickets has demonstrated that audiences are craving fun-fuelled extraordinary escapes and we are thrilled to be able to add a final three weeks to our season. But we can't extend further, so make a date with The Society for When Night Comes before we sell out!”

Patrick Kennedy, CEO of Sydney Fringe Festival, said, “At Sydney Fringe, nothing excites us more than seeing audiences fall in love with exciting independent work and When Night Comes has done exactly that. The response so far has been electric, and it's a thrill to support an extended season so even more people can share in its bacchanalian magic. This is what the Fringe is all about: artists taking risks, partners investing, audiences leaning in, and our city championing creativity.”