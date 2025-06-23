WHEN NIGHT COMES Comes to Union Bond Store in The Rocks in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broad Encounters has announced their thrilling new creation WHEN NIGHT COMES, will take up residency at the historic Union Bond Store in The Rocks from 22 August in partnership with Sydney Fringe Festival and The Rocks.

Following sold-out performances in Melbourne, WHEN NIGHT COMES marks an intimate and intoxicating evolution from the company that brought audiences the sprawling, gothic wonderland A Midnight Visit (Sydney 2018). This latest creation offers a bespoke, multi-sensory soiree for small groups, fusing theatre, cocktails, and immersive storytelling into a darkly decadent affair.

Set within the sandstone walls of the heritage-listed Union Bond Store, WHEN NIGHT COMES conjures an alluring bacchanalian world where sights, sounds, scents, textures, tastes and feelings are evoked by a cast of enigmatic, empyreal characters.

Creative Director Kirsten Siddle said, “Those who have experienced our work know we love to engage on a sensory level—often beyond the physiological. When Night Comes sees us exercising this in fresh, lyrical ways. The night affords visitors the opportunity to revel in marvellous other worlds, other states, other lives—an escape from the ordinary and the chance at the extraordinary.”

Kerri Glasscock, CEO of Sydney Fringe Festival, added, “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Broad Encounters to present their extraordinary work When Night Comes as part of our Sideshow program in The Rocks. Activating unusual or under-utilised spaces has always been at the forefront of what we do at Sydney Fringe Festival and our Sideshow program is about pairing exceptional companies with amazing spaces to create unique experiences. I couldn't think of a better way for festival goers to explore this building, this will be a rare treat.”

Comments