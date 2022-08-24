WAITING IN SOHO To Premiere At Sydney Fringe Festival

The Australian Premiere of Christopher Morgan's Waiting in Soho, presented by Moon Bureau, will play at the The Emerging Artist Hub as part of Sydney Fringe Festival from 6th to the 10th of September.

Tales of loss, despair, happiness, love, dreams and obsession unfold on New Years Eve, 1999. Over a thrilling 45 minutes Waiting in Soho interweaves the intimate stories of its seven characters, unravelling the experiences that brought them to this little Soho bar. Lighting designer and actor Alicia Badger takes on this one-act play as her directorial debut, "I was intrigued by Waiting In Soho and how these seven unique and individual stories weave together to delve deep into what makes each character tick. The characters rarely interact, slowly testing the waters of connection; with how disconnected these past few years have made many of us feel, Waiting in Soho feels extremely relevant".

Starring Kath Gordon (It's Not You. It's Bree, Neighbours, Prisoner, The Footy Show, All Saints, Blue Heelers), Warren Paul Glover (Vincent Ergo, Sherlock Holmes and the Ripper Murders, Northanger Abbey), KJ Pringley (Gods of Egypt, Embedded, Bunny New Girl, Cats), and Aaron Okey (Midsummer Nights Dream, Wizard of Oz, Shoot/Get Treasure/Repeat); along with up-and-comers Zahara Jithoo (Oklahoma), Brett Watkins (We're All Terrible Let's Watch TV), and Theo Lockwood (Emma, Three Sisters).

Amelia Gilday is producing the piece. Set Design by Ella Grinberg and Stage Management by Ana Fenner. Waiting in Soho will have you engrossed from start to finish, this limited season is not to be missed!

Tickets are $25 - $30 and can be purchased online at www.sydneyfringe.com.