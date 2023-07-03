Video: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Australian Premiere at Sydney's Capitol Theatre

The cast features Shubshri Kandiah as Belle, and Brendan Xavier as Beast. 

By: Jul. 03, 2023

Beauty and the Beast is playing at Sydney's Capitol Theatre. 

Get a first look at footage below!

This enchanting and timeless tale features songs including Belle, Gaston, and Be Our Guest. Beauty and the Beast is a much-loved classic that will fill the hearts of a new generation.

The cast features Shubshri Kandiah as Belle, and Brendan Xavier as Beast. 

 




Recommended For You