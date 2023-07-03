Video: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Australian Premiere at Sydney's Capitol Theatre

The cast features Shubshri Kandiah as Belle, and Brendan Xavier as Beast.
Beauty and the Beast is playing at Sydney's Capitol Theatre.
Get a first look at footage below!
This enchanting and timeless tale features songs including Belle, Gaston, and Be Our Guest. Beauty and the Beast is a much-loved classic that will fill the hearts of a new generation.
The cast features Shubshri Kandiah as Belle, and Brendan Xavier as Beast.
