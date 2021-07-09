Viagogo Under Investigation For Illegal Resale of Tickets to Performance Events

Viagogo is being investigated by the New South Wales consumer regulator following complaints about illegal resale of tickets to live events, The Guardian reports.

The ticket reseller appeared to be breaching state rules earlier this week, selling tickets for Hamilton in Sydney with a 70% markup. Additionally, concert tickets are being upcharged on the platform. Tickets for next year's Kings of Leon concerts in Sydney are being sold for $215, compared to $150 from the authorized ticket seller. Worse yet, tickets for Lorde's Australian tour are being sold at a 400% markup at $354.

"Now that [live] events are back on the agenda, we have seen a spike again despite Viagogo being explicitly warned," said NSW Fair Trading commissioner, Rose Webb "Those within the entertainment and arts industry have been vocal about the obliteration of their industry due to Covid and they do not need the additional stress of ticket resellers scalping well-meaning fans. We will be investigating and using our powers to stop any unlawful behaviour."

There have been 36 complaints received about Viagogo in 2021 so far, 16 relating to ticket scalping, 11 relating to the cancellation of events that were not refunded, five relating to misleading customers that they are the authorised seller, three for tickets not being delivered in a timely manner and one for not providing age restriction advice.

