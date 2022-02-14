VIDEOS: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Comes to ARA Darling Quarter

The Mitchell Old Company presents, HEATHERS The Musical, a high-energy immersive theatre experience based on the cult classic film of the same name that will have a limited season at ARA Darling Quarter Theatre from 8 February to 5 March 2022.



This heartfelt, hilarious and provocatively dark comedy features NEW SONGS and comes to Sydney direct from the West End production.



Set in Westerberg High School in 1989, Heathers is brought to you by the award-winning writing team of Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness, "Desperate Housewives"), Laurence O'Keefe (Bat Boy, Legally Blonde) and Andy Fickman (Reefer Madness, She's the Man).



HEATHERS The Musical, is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers. But before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with the dangerously sexy new kid J.D. When Heather Chandler, the Almighty, kicks her out of the group, Veronica decides to bite the bullet and kiss Heather's aerobicized ass... but J.D. has another plan for that bullet.



Cast includes Tiegan Denina, Laura Dawson, Sabrina Kirkham, Michele Lansdown, Kira Leiva, Jayd Luna, Jerrod Smith, Jake Vollbon, Sam Welsh



Tickets: https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx'sh=HEATHERS21