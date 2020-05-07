VIDEO: Tune in to ENSEMBLE THEATRE CONVERSATIONS with Ben Wood

Ensemble Theatre has announced the latest 'Ensemble Conversations' for people to stay connected to the theatre during this period of isolation. This week you can hear Australian actor, Ben Wood.



Ben Wood will be playing Kenny, in the Jacobson Brothers play of the same name. Kenny is the fearless Aussie plumber and eternal optimist who looks for the best in every situation. The play has been adapted for the stage by Steve Rodgers.



Led by Ensemble Theatre's Artistic Director Mark Kilmurry, each week people can tune in on Facebook for Ensemble Theatre's latest news and a glimpse behind the scenes.



Ensemble Conversations features interviews with actors and creatives, exclusive scene reads, interactive Q&A sessions and more. Ensemble Ambassadors Georgie Parker, Todd McKenney, Kate Raison and Brian Meegan, writer Melanie Tait and director Priscilla Jackman were the first to start the brand new series answering questions about the world of theatre and television. Stay connected and join our online conversation. #ensemblesydney



This week's conversation with Ben Wood gives us an insight into the character of Kenny, which he will play when we open our doors again. We are working hard on developing our 2021 Season which is set to feature plays which you may have missed this year said Mark Kilmurry.

Watch below:





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You