VIDEO: Sydney Theatre Company Announces 2019 Patrick White Playwrights' Fellow and Award

Sydney Theatre Company has announced the 2019 Patrick White Playwrights' Fellow and Award.

The winner of the 2019 Patrick White Playwrights Award is Keziah Warner for LuNa.

2019 Patrick White Playwrights Award shortlisted plays:

LuNa by Keziah Warner

Night by Diane Stubbings

Security by Michele Lee

The Devil Girls from Planet M by Noëlle Janaczewska

way back when by Dylan Van Den Berg

Entries for the 2020 Patrick White Playwrights Award will open in October 2020.

The Patrick White Playwrights Award offers a cash prize of $7,500 for a full-length unproduced play of any genre written by an Australian playwright over 18 years of age. The readers and judges assessing the scripts seek a work that is original and ambitious with strong theatrical potential.

The 2019 Patrick White Playwrights Fellow is Anchuli Felicia King.

The Patrick White Playwrights Fellowship is a position for an established Australian playwright whose work has been produced professionally in Australia within the last four years. The winning playwright receives a total prize package of $25,000 which includes a year-long Fellowship in recognition of their excellent body of work, and a commission to write a new play.

