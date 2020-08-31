VAN GOGH ALIVE Extra Sessions On Sale
Van Gogh Alive, produced by Grande Exhibitions, is the large-scale, multi-sensory experience that has inspired over 6 million people across 50 cities around the world.
The digital spectacular opens on Friday 18 September 2020 for a strictly limited COVID-aware season at The Royal Hall of Industries. The Royal Hall of Industries is registered as a COVID-safe venue. Due to a huge demand for tickets M-Live the Promoter of the Exhibition is releasing extra dates and extra sessions for sale.
The world's most acclaimed and visited multi-sensory COVID-aware experience celebrating one of the most feted artists of all time, from 18 September 2020
Due to a huge demand for tickets extra dates and extra sessions released for sale. Now on Sale until 22 November. To purchase tickets or for further information visit www.vangoghalive.com.au.