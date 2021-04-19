ULSTER AMERICAN Will Be Performed By Outhouse Theatre Co and Seymour Centre Next Month

Seymour Centre and Outhouse Theatre Co (winner of the 2019 Sydney Theatre Award for 'Best Independent Production' for John) will present the Sydney premiere of David Ireland's provocative and brutally funny Ulster American from 13th to 29th May at the Seymour Centre.

Set in the jungle of post-#MeToo show business, this ferocious comedy brilliantly skewers the hypocrisy of men in power who trumpet their 'wokeness'.

A talented female playwright, an Oscar-winning actor and an ambitious theatre director meet to discuss a play that promises glory for all. But as lines are crossed and the power of Hollywood looms, the love-in threatens to descend into mayhem.

Ulster American won the top prize, the 'Best of Edinburgh' Award, at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Adelaide Festival's Australian premiere season of the work was a smash hit, receiving rave reviews. Confrontational and uncomfortable, Ulster American - directed by Shane Anthony (Anatomy of a Suicide at The Old Fitz) and starring Harriet Gordon-Anderson (Bell Shakespeare's Hamlet), Brian Meegan (Ensemble's The Norman Conquests) and Jeremy Waters (Outhouse's The Flick) - is not the for the faint of heart.

Playwright David Ireland has become one of British theatre's most distinctive and controversial voices with a series of provocative, darkly comical plays including Everything Between Us, The End Of Hope and Cyprus Avenue (for which he received the Drama Award from Britain's oldest literary award, the James Tait Black Memorial Prize).

Outhouse Artistic Director, Jeremy Waters, said, "The writing of David Ireland grabbed me immediately. Here was a playwright who would go out on a limb to interrogate troubling and complex questions. I found his work rippling with humour, intelligence and theatricality. Ulster American covers a lot of ground in 80 super-charged minutes. It is rare to find satire this sharp, provocative and compelling. A play that explores power, privilege and consent also seems particularly timely. Reading it, I found myself caught between a full-throated laugh and a startled gasp. This theatrical grey area is very exciting and scary, and the urge to explore such terrain was irresistible."

BOOKINGS: https://www.seymourcentre.com/event/ulster-american/ or (02) 9061 5344

TICKETS: Full $49 / Seniors, Groups 8+ $39 / Pensioners, Veterans, Full-time Students $35 / Previews, Under 35s $33