Tickets to HADESTOWN in Australia on Sale Now

Tickets are now on sale for the acclaimed West End and Broadway musical phenomenon Hadestown in Australia.

Due to record breaking first pre-sales at Theatre Royal Sydney, an additional week of performances has also just been released. Hadestown will make its Australian debut in February 2025 at Theatre Royal Sydney.

Seen by three million, streamed by over 350 million and adored by fans all around the world, Hadestown won eight Tony Awards when it opened on Broadway in 2019, including Best Score and Best Director and is still playing to packed houses five years later. It will be presented by Opera Australia and Suzanne Jones for JONES Theatrical Group.

Originating as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theatre project, along with her artistic collaborator, Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown was transformed into a genre-defying musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine the sweeping ancient tale of Orpheus and Eurydice. The hit musical also won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience and invites you to imagine how the world could be.

Hadestown is supported by the NSW Government, via its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW.



Performance Details

Hadestown

Theatre Royal Sydney

From February 2025

Music, Lyrics and Book by Anaïs Mitchell

Developed with and directed by Rachel Chavkin

Produced by Opera Australia and Suzanne Jones for JONES Theatrical Group

For further information ticketing information visit www.hadestown.com.au

