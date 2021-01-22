Tickets On Sale For THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY

Tickets are now on sale for The Theory of Relativity at PACT. The season runs 18-27 March 2021.

From Drama Desk Award nominees Neil Bartram and Brian Hill, this unconventional musical is a joyous and moving look about our surprisingly interconnected lives.

Through a seemingly unrelated collection of songs, scenes and monologues, The Theory of Relativity introduces a compelling array of characters experiencing the joys and heartbreaks, the liaisons and losses, the inevitability and the wonder of human connection.

Whether you're allergic to cats, in love for the first or tenth time, a child of divorce, a germaphobe or simply a unique individual, audience members are sure to find something that they'll resonate with.

Featuring a vibrant and diverse cast across Sydney, Whimsical Productions is proud to continue its commitment to promoting creativity, diversity and growth in Australian theatre.

The Theory of Relativity is a 1 Act musical (approximately 80-90 minutes) and recommended for a mature audience.

CAST:

ADAM: Paul Mai

AMY: Claire Broderick

CAROLINE: Nicole De Villa

CATHERINE: Grace Chim

JENNY: Rosanna Lam

JULIE: Anne-Marie Cavaco

MIKE: Ethan Taylor

MIRA: Lisa-Marie Long

OLIVER: Matthew Yuen

PAUL: Jeremy Kindl

RYAN: Konrad Ryzak

SARA: Olivia McNamara

PRODUCTION TEAM: