Tickets On Sale For THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY
The season runs 18-27 March 2021.
Tickets are now on sale for The Theory of Relativity at PACT. The season runs 18-27 March 2021.
From Drama Desk Award nominees Neil Bartram and Brian Hill, this unconventional musical is a joyous and moving look about our surprisingly interconnected lives.
Through a seemingly unrelated collection of songs, scenes and monologues, The Theory of Relativity introduces a compelling array of characters experiencing the joys and heartbreaks, the liaisons and losses, the inevitability and the wonder of human connection.
Whether you're allergic to cats, in love for the first or tenth time, a child of divorce, a germaphobe or simply a unique individual, audience members are sure to find something that they'll resonate with.
Featuring a vibrant and diverse cast across Sydney, Whimsical Productions is proud to continue its commitment to promoting creativity, diversity and growth in Australian theatre.
The Theory of Relativity is a 1 Act musical (approximately 80-90 minutes) and recommended for a mature audience.
CAST:
- ADAM: Paul Mai
- AMY: Claire Broderick
- CAROLINE: Nicole De Villa
- CATHERINE: Grace Chim
- JENNY: Rosanna Lam
- JULIE: Anne-Marie Cavaco
- MIKE: Ethan Taylor
- MIRA: Lisa-Marie Long
- OLIVER: Matthew Yuen
- PAUL: Jeremy Kindl
- RYAN: Konrad Ryzak
- SARA: Olivia McNamara
PRODUCTION TEAM:
- CO-DIRECTOR: Helen Kim
- CO-DIRECTOR/CHOREOGRAPHER: Michael Osborne
- MUSIC DIRECTOR: Gianna Cheung
- PRODUCER: Melody Duan
- LIGHTING DESIGNER: Mehran Mortezaei
- STAGE MANAGER: Mellita Kang
- PRODUCTION ASSISTANTS: Veronica Clavijo, Edwin Tay, Lisa-Marie Long, Ethan Taylor, Matthew Yuen, Nicole de Villa
- DANCE CAPTAIN: Olivia McNamara
- VOICE CAPTAIN: Jeremy Kindl
- SWINGS: Michael Osborne & Melody Duan