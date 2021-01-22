Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets On Sale For THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY

The season runs 18-27 March 2021.

Jan. 22, 2021  

Tickets On Sale For THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY

Tickets are now on sale for The Theory of Relativity at PACT. The season runs 18-27 March 2021.

From Drama Desk Award nominees Neil Bartram and Brian Hill, this unconventional musical is a joyous and moving look about our surprisingly interconnected lives.

Through a seemingly unrelated collection of songs, scenes and monologues, The Theory of Relativity introduces a compelling array of characters experiencing the joys and heartbreaks, the liaisons and losses, the inevitability and the wonder of human connection.

Whether you're allergic to cats, in love for the first or tenth time, a child of divorce, a germaphobe or simply a unique individual, audience members are sure to find something that they'll resonate with.

Featuring a vibrant and diverse cast across Sydney, Whimsical Productions is proud to continue its commitment to promoting creativity, diversity and growth in Australian theatre.

The Theory of Relativity is a 1 Act musical (approximately 80-90 minutes) and recommended for a mature audience.

CAST:

  • ADAM: Paul Mai
  • AMY: Claire Broderick
  • CAROLINE: Nicole De Villa
  • CATHERINE: Grace Chim
  • JENNY: Rosanna Lam
  • JULIE: Anne-Marie Cavaco
  • MIKE: Ethan Taylor
  • MIRA: Lisa-Marie Long
  • OLIVER: Matthew Yuen
  • PAUL: Jeremy Kindl
  • RYAN: Konrad Ryzak
  • SARA: Olivia McNamara

PRODUCTION TEAM:

  • CO-DIRECTOR: Helen Kim
  • CO-DIRECTOR/CHOREOGRAPHER: Michael Osborne
  • MUSIC DIRECTOR: Gianna Cheung
  • PRODUCER: Melody Duan
  • LIGHTING DESIGNER: Mehran Mortezaei
  • STAGE MANAGER: Mellita Kang
  • PRODUCTION ASSISTANTS: Veronica Clavijo, Edwin Tay, Lisa-Marie Long, Ethan Taylor, Matthew Yuen, Nicole de Villa
  • DANCE CAPTAIN: Olivia McNamara
  • VOICE CAPTAIN: Jeremy Kindl
  • SWINGS: Michael Osborne & Melody Duan


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Annelise May Baker
Annelise May Baker
Patti Murin
Patti Murin
Danny Becker
Danny Becker


Related Articles View More Australia - Sydney Stories   Shows
WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN Comes to Hayes Theatre Co. Photo

WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN Comes to Hayes Theatre Co.

Patricia Piccininis SKYWHALEPAPA Makes His World Premiere In Canberra This February Photo

Patricia Piccinini's SKYWHALEPAPA Makes His World Premiere In Canberra This February

BWW REVIEW: Australias Favorite Plumber Comes To The Sydney Stage For A Lavatorial Lesson Photo

BWW REVIEW: Australia's Favorite Plumber Comes To The Sydney Stage For A Lavatorial Lesson In Respect and Dignity in KENNY

Alex The Astronaut, Ben Lee, Opera Australia and More To Open Sydney Pop-up Venue Sunset P Photo

Alex The Astronaut, Ben Lee, Opera Australia and More To Open Sydney Pop-up Venue Sunset Piazza


More Hot Stories For You

  • Forward Theater Presents THE NICETIES by Eleanor Burgess
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • Overture Center for the Arts Presents National Geographic Live: Life on Other Worlds