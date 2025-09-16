Tickets On Sale For MY FAIR LADY in Sydney

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are officially on sale today for the 70th Anniversary production of Lerner and Loewe's iconic My Fair Lady returning to the Sydney Opera House.

Tickets are available for pre-sale to those who have signed up on the waitlist at 9:00am, Tuesday 16 September and to the general public at 9:00am, Friday 19 September via www.myfairladythemusical.com.au

Celebrating 70 dazzling years since its Broadway debut, Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady returns to the Sydney Opera House from September 2026.

This production broke box office records in a sell-out season when it premiered at the Sydney Opera House in 2016. Directed by Julie Andrews, the 2016 revival opened to huge acclaim. Now a decade on it makes a triumphant homecoming with Karen Johnson Mortimer at the helm.

Opera Australia will also mark its platinum 70th anniversary in 2026, making it an extra special double celebration with My Fair Lady.

A heartwarming story of transformation and identity, My Fair Lady brims with razor sharp wit, unforgettable characters and a glorious score including Wouldn't It Be Loverly?, I Could Have Danced All Night and Get Me to the Church on Time.

When Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe premiered their brilliant adaptation of George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion in 1956, it became an instant classic — hailed as “the perfect musical” and winning six Tony Awards.

A 20-year-old Julie Andrews was catapulted to superstardom when she originated the role of Eliza Doolittle — an irrepressible Cockney flower girl who transforms into a lady of society. The man attempting to remake her? The appealingly arrogant phoneticist Henry Higgins, who may just be the one transformed.

Julie Andrews has been a beloved and much-honoured star of stage, screen and television for more than half a century. She created the role of Eliza Doolittle in Lerner and Loewe's Broadway musical My Fair Lady, which became an instant classic and the longest-running musical of its day. Andrews also won a New York Drama Critics Award and garnered a Tony Award nomination for her performance.

She made her feature film debut in 1964's Mary Poppins which brought her an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award. She earned a second Oscar nomination and won another Golden Globe Award for her unforgettable portrayal of Maria von Trapp in The Sound of Music plus a third Academy Award nomination and another Golden Globe Award for her “dual” role in Victor/Victoria.