Tickets On Sale For CHICAGO in Sydney

Tickets for the Sydney season of one of Australia’s favourite musicals, CHICAGO, go on pre-sale today, with general public sales from Friday 13 October. New tickets are also on sale this week for the Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne seasons.

“The sharpest, slickest show on the block” (The Times UK) begins rehearsals next week, and will play at Crown Theatre, Perth from 21 November, the Lyric Theatre QPAC from 2 January 2024, Her Majesty’s Theatre, Melbourne from 23 March and the Capitol Theatre, Sydney from 9 June.

One of Australian theatre’s greatest leading men, Anthony Warlow, will step into the shoes of the cunning and charismatic lawyer Billy Flynn. A beloved and prolific star on Broadway and across Australia, Anthony’s notable musical theatre roles include lead roles in The Phantom of the Opera (The Phantom), The Wizard of Oz (The Wizard), Annie (Daddy Warbucks), The Secret Garden (Archibald Craven), Guys and Dolls (Sky Masterson), My Fair Lady (Henry Higgins), Man of La Mancha (as Don Quixote), A Little Night Music (Frederik Egerman), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Sweeney Todd) and Les Misérables (Enjolras).

Returning to the stage to play the powerful and glamorous Velma Kelly is one of Australia’s favourite actors, Zoë Ventoura. After starting her career on the musical theatre stage, Zoë spent many years working on television and in film, and is best known for her roles as Mel Rafter in the original cast of Packed To The Rafters and as Dr Alex Nielson in Home and Away. Joining her as the irreverent and determined Roxie Hart is musical theatre star Lucy Maunder, who is currently playing the role of Mrs Banks in Mary Poppins. Lucy has shone in many musical productions including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fun Home, Matilda: The Musical, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Grease and Pippin.

As Roxie’s gullible and hapless husband, Amos, will be much-loved comedy icon and character actor Peter Rowsthorn. Recognized as long-suffering husband and pants-man Brett Craig on the hugely successful television series Kath & Kim, Peter has performed in many Australian television comedy series and on stage across the country. Following her star turn as Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray, Asabi Goodman joins the cast as the tough and sassy prison warden Matron ‘Mama’ Morton. Asabi has starred in the Australian premieres of Once On This Island, The Revolutionists and Disenchanted.

S. Valeri will feature as the soft-hearted crime reporter Mary Sunshine, while the talented group of ensemble and swings comprises Hayden Baum, Devon Braithwaite, Olivia Carniato, Angelique Cassimatis, Todd Dewberry, Louis Fontaine, Sarah Heath, Scout Hook, Matthew Jenson, Ethan Jones, Savannah Lind, Kristina McNamara, Tom New, Nathan Pinnell, Rania Potaka-Osborne, Priscilla Stavrou and Romina Villafranca.

“We’re ecstatic that Australia has embraced CHICAGO and tickets are flying out the door,” said producer John Frost. “CHICAGO has everything that people love about a Broadway musical - a story of fame, fortune and all that jazz, one show-stopping number after another, and the most amazing dancing you’ve ever seen.

“We have had an overwhelming reaction to our extraordinary cast too. I’m delighted to bring together Anthony Warlow, Zoë Ventoura, Lucy Maunder, Peter Rowsthorn and Asabi Goodman alongside a talented and sizzling ensemble. I can’t wait to bring the razzle dazzle of this New York institution back to Australia.”

The longest-running show now playing on Broadway, this scorching hot masterpiece includes a glittering score that includes All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango and Razzle Dazzle. Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, it’s no wonder CHICAGO has been honoured with six Tony Awards®, two Olivier Awards, and a Grammy®.

Set amidst the decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer Billy Flynn to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

CHICAGO, which is based on the 1926 play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, has a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The 1996 Broadway revival of CHICAGO is choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse and is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie. CHICAGO features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

Murder, greed, corruption, exploitation, adultery, treachery … and All That Jazz. What else could you desire in a musical? The original and the best, CHICAGO is back. It would be a crime to miss it!