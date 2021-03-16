Theatre Works Presents VOLDEMORT AND THE TEENAGE HOGWARTS MUSICAL PARODY

Before Voldemort was He Who Must Not Be Named, he was just Tom Riddle, another moody teen that couldn't talk to girls. Join Tom and his Hogwarts classmates on a hilarious musical adventure packed with magic, hormones and more than a few murders. This is a Harry Potter musical parody that is sure to leave you spellbound!

From the co-creators of 'Thrones! The Musical Parody' comes their latest smash parody extravaganza! After two hugely successful back-to-back seasons at The Edinburgh Fringe and The King's Head in London, VOLDEMORT AND THE TEENAGE HOGWARTS MUSICAL PARODY is being introduced to Australian audiences for the first time ever by Salty Theatre, Red Hot Productions and Theatre Works.

Voldemort and the Teenage Hogwarts is not authorized, sanctioned, licensed or endorsed by J.K. Rowling, Warner Bros. or any person or company associated with the Harry Potter books, films or play.

The cast includes Alex Donnelly, Jay Haggett, Emily Hansford, Stephanie John, Jonathon Shilling, Mel O'Brien, and Ellis Dolan.

Performances run 12 March 2021 - 10 April 2021. Learn more at https://www.theatreworks.org.au/program/voldemort/.