Theatre Works Launches New Space

Theatre Works has announced the official opening of its new architect-designed and fully accessible Backstage and Rehearsal Space on Monday, 31 March 2025, marking a significant milestone in the venue's history and commitment to independent theatre making.

The new building was officially opened by The Hon. Colin Brooks MP, Minister for Creative Industries, on Monday 31 March.

Designed by Nelson+Koo Architects and built by Turn Construction, the new building will provide state-of-the-art amenities to support Theatre Works' mission of fostering bold, independent, accessible theatre. The new building has dedicated rehearsal, backstage and set workshop spaces and fully accessible facilities. It represents a major new chapter for Theatre Works and its commitment to championing artists and creative practitioners.

Theatre Works' redevelopment is an initiative of the Victorian State Government through Creative Victoria, and supported by City of Port Phillip, Jane & Stephen Hains, MacKenzie Gobbo Foundation, Naomi Milgrom Foundation plus a number of generous donors and friends.

Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks said: “For more than 40 years, Theatre Works has nurtured and showcased the work of independent artists, providing a stage for creativity, innovation and diversity. The Allan Labor Government is proud to have supported this redevelopment, making the venue more accessible and ensuring it continues to be a vibrant and inclusive hub for the next generation of storytellers and performers.”

Member for Albert Park Nina Taylor said: “Theatre Works has long been at the heart of St Kilda's creative community, and this new fully accessible space ensures that independent artists have world-class facilities in the south of Melbourne - a vibrant cultural hub home to one of the highest concentrations of arts and cultural organisations anywhere in the world.”

