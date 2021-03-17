Theatre Travels' NO: INTERMISSION Opens Sold-Out Run Today

Theatre Travels' NO: INTERMISSION Festival opens tonight, March 17th, with all four plays sold out. In only its second year, the festival delivers a cross-section of stories which have attracted a wide audience eager to return to the theatre.

Theatre Travels Managing Director and Festival Producer, Carly Fisher was delighted with how many new audiences have booked this time. "I believe that the choice of plays, and the diversity of stories, has delivered to the community real choice and given more people the opportunity to come and see what interests them."

NO: INTERMISSION engages over 30 emerging Artists and Creatives and each show will make its Sydney or Australian debut as part of this year's festival.

Fisher said, "the enthusiasm from the cast and crew is what will make this festival a stand out. Our team has been involved for over 14 months now due to Covid closures and tonight will be the result of their resilience, patience and commitment to telling strong stories."

This commitment took on new meaning for the cast of In Their Footsteps, a Verbatim play by Ashley Adelman and Infinite Variety Productions, as the actors were given the opportunity to meet via zoom with some of the real women whose stories they portray. The power of this conversation cannot be underplayed in terms of its value to the cast.

The NO: INTERMISSION festival commenced in 2019. The 2020 festival had to be postponed due to Covid and now, on it's fourth rescheduled date to ensure Covid-compliance and audience comfortability, the festival will open to sold out houses each performance.

Fisher said "the cast, crew and audiences have stayed with the festival and I am confident that the wait will be worth it."

Learn more at https://www.theatretravels.org/no-intermission.