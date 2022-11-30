The Dancing Queen Dining Experience is Returning to Sydney

Grab your dancing queens, and honey honeys because a Mamma Mia inspired dining experience is returning to Potts Point Hotel on Darlinghurst Road! The dining experience will pop-up for a limited time only with shows currently planned on the 11th December and 22nd January, 2023!

Voyage to the island of Skopelos where an evening of dancing, dining and jiving awaits. Whilst being served a mouth-watering dinner in Niko's Tavern, you will be serenaded by performers and immersed in a love story so real, you will be begging for a man after midnight!

The theatrical dining experience costs $99 per person and includes a theatrical performance, a two-course Mediterranean dinner, a drink and a disco that will have you sending out an S.O.S for some more appropriate dancing shoes.

The Menu

Entrée (to share): Smoked eggplant hummus, grilled halloumi, olives & pita bread

Main (choose one): Lamb skewers, tzatziki, Greek salad, rosemary and lemon potatoes, lemon rice OR Vegetable Skewers (V)

Note - This event is strictly 18+ only!