Teatro Announces Cabaret Season, Including Ursula Yovich, Michael Cormick and More

The inaugural season of Cabaret at TEATRO, Sydney’s newest theatre, is set to take over the Italian Forum theatre this November in one of the biggest star-studded line-ups across a limited three-week season.

Presented by Gale Edwards and Max Lambert in association with On Your Feet Pty Ltd and TEATRO, the program of some of Australia’s biggest performers includes iOTA, Ursula Yovich, Genevieve Lemon, Michael Cormick, Rachael Beck, John O'Hara, Debora Krizak, Amy Lehpamer, Bobby Fox, Stellar Perry, Minnie Cooper, Ryan González, Marney McQueen and Bernadette Robinson.

"TEATRO in Leichardt promises to be an exciting addition to the Arts scene in Sydney, with plays, musicals, classes, concerts! Cabaret is just the beginning,” said Gale Edwards. “I’m so excited to be involved and part of Nathan and Andrew’s daring vision, and to work with such a thrilling line up of Australian artists.”

Max Lambert added, “Sydney used to have many cabaret venues, Kinsellas, The Tilbury, Cafe Nine to name just a few. I’m thrilled TEATRO is reigniting the flame for both audiences and performers. I welcome the renaissance.”

4 - 5 November: iOTA In the Dark

Critically acclaimed performer/actor/visual artist/singer/songwriter iOTA returns to the Sydney stage for a rare appearance. GlamAdelaide said iOTA “has a chaotic, charismatic presence and incredible vocals. It was enchanting to watch him in full stride.” Don’t miss this rare treat.

6 - 7 November: Ursula Yovich in All the Stars We Let Go

Sink deep into the beautiful sounds of Ursula Yovich and experience an electrifying evening of songs and stories from the multi-award winning performer.

8 November: Genevieve Lemon in The Jimmy Webb Song Book

Direct from her performances in Sister Act and How To Plot a Hit in Two Days, Genevieve Lemon draws on her 40 year career to delve into the songs of Jimmy Webb, who wrote such hits as MacArthur Park, Wichita Lineman, Galveston, By the Time I Get to Phoenix, Up, Up and Away and The Highwayman.

9 November: Michael Cormick in A Night with Michael Cormick

With a resume that boasts lead roles in Beauty and the Beast, The Phantom of the Opera, The Rocky Horror Show, Sunset Boulevard, Nine and Grease, audiences will love an evening with internationally renowned singer and actor Michael Cormick.

11 November: John O'Hara in That’s Not Your Light, John!

Following his leading roles in commerical musicals such as Wicked, Tina The Tina Turner Musical and Jesus Christ Superstar, John O’Hara will revel in the intimacy of this solo cabaret performance. Don’t miss it.

12 November: Michael Cormick and Rachael Beck in You and I

Best friends, constant stage companions (going back to the original cast of Beauty and the Beast) and sharing the same birthday, Michael Cormick and Rachael Beck’s rapport is sure to create a beautiful, unique experience for lucky audience members.

13 November: Debora Krizak in An Evening with Debora Krizak

Leaving her current role of the drunken Miss Hannigan from Annie in the wings, stage star Debora Krizak will charm the audience with her favourite songs and stories.

14 November: Amy Lehpamer in Golden, The Best of Music Theatre's Golden Age

With starring roles in The Sound of Music, Dusty, Beautiful The Carole King Musical and & Juliet, Amy Lehpamer has proven herself to be a connsumate performer. Audiences will be enthralled with her interpretations of some of the greatest songs from musical theatre’s Golden Age.

15 November: Bobby Fox All Round Entertainer

Irish-born Bobby Fox, who originated the role of Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys and most recently played Nathan Detroit in Opera Australia’s Guys and Dolls, has become one of Australia’s most versatile performers. “Bobby Fox is a showman and a world-class act” (Glam Adelaide), “blessed with a fine tenor voice and comedic prowess, he is also a virtuosic tap dancer” (Limelight). A true all-round entertainer, Fox continues to dazzle audiences nationwide.

16 November: Stellar Perry in Bloody Oath!

Fresh from performing in Jesus Christ Superstar, The Rocky Horror Show and The Lovers, Stellar Perry’s star is on the rise. Don’t miss this electric performer in a rare Sydney cabaret appearance.

18 November: Minnie Cooper in There’s Nothing Like a Dame

Minnie Cooper is a multi-award winning Sydney drag icon, having been seen on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Australia’s Got Talent and All Together Now. Minnie now brings her talents to the cabaret stage so watch out!

19 November: Ryan González in Songs I've Never Sung

From Legally Blonde and Strictly Ballroom the Musical, to Moulin Rouge, Jersey Boys and In The Heights, Ryan González has captivated audiences wherever they perform. Don’t miss their solo show reminiscing about the shows they’ve performed in, singing all the songs they love, but never had the chance to sing before.

20 November: Marney McQueen in Songs About Boats

After her stellar performance as Celine Dion in Titanique, Marney McQueen is back to her comedy cabaret roots with a brand-new show, Songs About Boats. Don’t miss it!

21 - 22 November: Bernadette Robinson in DivaStating

A singular star of Australian music theatre, Bernadette Robinson astonishes audiences with her seamless ability to inhabit and evoke iconic voices of our time, including Edith Piaf, Kate Bush, Shirley Bassey, Barbara Streisand, Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Judy Garland and, the diva of them all, Maria Callas. In her performances at Australia’s premiere concert and theatre venues and on London’s West End, she has established herself as a virtuoso singer and actor. Don’t miss this special performance by a world-class performer!