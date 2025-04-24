Tasmanian Talent Comes to Australian Musical Theatre Festival

Performances run 21 to 25 May 2025.
The Australian Musical Theatre Festival has announced a dynamic lineup of Tasmanian performers set to shine at this year's event, including a bold new staging of the Broadway classic, Working – A Musical.
Festival Artistic Director Tyran Parke brings a fresh, local spin to Stephen Schwartz's renowned musical. “Before there was Wicked, there was Working, a musical created by Schwartz based on real interviews, with songs by Broadway greats like Lin-Manuel Miranda and James Taylor,” said Parke. “In this special production, we've included interviews with Tasmanians from all walks of life—making this truly a musical for and about Tasmania.”
The cast of Working is a veritable showcase of Tasmanian stars, including Stuart Loone, Michael Edgar, Megan Jolly, Kerri Gay, BJ King, and more joined by Broadway icon Caroline O'Connor, and stage luminaries Glenn Hill and Johanna Allen.
Festival highlights include:
This year's lineup also includes acclaimed local and International Artists such as Lisa Crosato, Samantha Hammersley, Deklan Haas, Prophecy Mudzingwa, and Jack Lark, celebrating the island's impressive contribution to musical theatre.
“Tasmania continues to punch above its weight in musical theatre,” said Parke. “The passion and talent here are unmatched, and Launceston provides the perfect stage for it all.
Videos