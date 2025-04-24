Tasmanian Talent Comes to Australian Musical Theatre Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Australian Musical Theatre Festival has announced a dynamic lineup of Tasmanian performers set to shine at this year's event, including a bold new staging of the Broadway classic, Working – A Musical.

Festival Artistic Director Tyran Parke brings a fresh, local spin to Stephen Schwartz's renowned musical. “Before there was Wicked, there was Working, a musical created by Schwartz based on real interviews, with songs by Broadway greats like Lin-Manuel Miranda and James Taylor,” said Parke. “In this special production, we've included interviews with Tasmanians from all walks of life—making this truly a musical for and about Tasmania.”

The cast of Working is a veritable showcase of Tasmanian stars, including Stuart Loone, Michael Edgar, Megan Jolly, Kerri Gay, BJ King, and more joined by Broadway icon Caroline O'Connor, and stage luminaries Glenn Hill and Johanna Allen.

Festival highlights include:

Working – A Musical | Earl Arts Centre, Wed 21 May

A contemporary adaptation spotlighting the lives of everyday people, featuring local stories and world-class talent.

A contemporary adaptation spotlighting the lives of everyday people, featuring local stories and world-class talent. Chasing Oscar | Royal Oak Hotel, Fri 23 May

An irreverent musical revue featuring songs from beloved musicals—audience votes decide the winners!

An irreverent musical revue featuring songs from beloved musicals—audience votes decide the winners! Come to the Cabaret | Earl Arts Centre, Fri 23 May

An interactive cabaret experience inviting audiences to sing along or simply revel in the show-stopping talent.

An interactive cabaret experience inviting audiences to sing along or simply revel in the show-stopping talent. Some Enchanted Evening | Princess Theatre, Sat 24 May

A symphonic tribute to Broadway with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, starring Caroline O'Connor, Alinta Chidzey and Mark Vincent, conducted by Guy Noble.

A symphonic tribute to Broadway with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, starring Caroline O'Connor, Alinta Chidzey and Mark Vincent, conducted by Guy Noble. Made in Tasmania: Cassie Ogle | Hotel Grand Chancellor, Sat 24 May

A homecoming celebration of rising star Cassie Ogle, featuring personal stories and musical highlights.

A homecoming celebration of rising star Cassie Ogle, featuring personal stories and musical highlights. Sunday in the Park | Entally Estate, Sun 25 May

A picturesque garden brunch concert, perfect for a relaxed festival finale.

A picturesque garden brunch concert, perfect for a relaxed festival finale. The Diva Den | Earl Arts Centre, nightly

A late-night festival bar experience hosted by a rotating cast of Tasmanian divas.

This year's lineup also includes acclaimed local and International Artists such as Lisa Crosato, Samantha Hammersley, Deklan Haas, Prophecy Mudzingwa, and Jack Lark, celebrating the island's impressive contribution to musical theatre.

“Tasmania continues to punch above its weight in musical theatre,” said Parke. “The passion and talent here are unmatched, and Launceston provides the perfect stage for it all.

