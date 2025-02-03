THE WHARF REVUE Comes to Riverside Theatres This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Riverside Theatres will present the legendary comedic act, The Wharf Revue: The End of the Wharf As We Know It, a hilarious political satire from Thursday 20th to Saturday 23th February.

After 25 years in the harsh and unforgiving spotlight of politics, The Wharf Revue is coming to an end. Many public figures who’ve appeared in the show regularly over the years are lining up for a place in the final hurrah: Keating, Howard, Downer, Costello, Gillard, Abbott, Carr and other throwbacks too numerous to mention. Those who bear the torch of democracy today: Lambie, Hanson, Bandt, Dutton and Albo – a veritable “Who’s that?” of Australian Politics.

“It’s an opportunity to spend more time with family” said a spokesperson. “At the end of the day, this is about the need for renewal. We’ll serve one last term to max out the super and then try to pick up some kind of consultancy work or do a series of “Survivor” – look, it’s too early to say but it has been an honour to serve the Australian people.”

Written by Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott who also perform alongside Mandy Bishop and David Whitney, audiences are invited to this bitter-sweet send off to one of the great national theatrical institutions – but please, no flowers by request.

