THE SOUND OF MUSIC Will Be Performed By The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of South Australia

The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of South Australia is bringing one of the world's most beloved musicals to the stage, when The Sound of Music opens at The Arts Theatre from Thursday 25 September to Saturday 4 October 2025.

The timeless Rodgers and Hammerstein classic has captured hearts for generations. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Austrian Alps, this uplifting story follows Maria, a spirited governess who brings music, joy, and love back into the lives of the von Trapp family.

Audiences will be treated to unforgettable songs including Do-Re-Mi, My Favourite Things, and Climb Ev'ry Mountain in a heartwarming production perfect for theatre lovers of all ages.

This enchanting season will be directed by Adam Goodburn, with musical direction by Liam Phillips, choreography by Vanessa Redmond, and production management by Alicia McCluskey.

The talented principal cast features Emily Fitzpatrick as Maria Rainer, Andrew Crispe as Captain Georg von Trapp, Megan Doherty as Elsa Schraeder, and Nicholas Bishop as Max Detweiler. Leading the order of nuns are Susie O'Connell as Mother Abbess, Karen Muller as Sister Berthe, Grace Carter as Sister Sophia, and Kate Hodges as Sister Margaretta.

The von Trapp children's roles are double-cast to showcase the talents of two exceptional young ensembles, led by Teresa Van Der Hoek as Liesl von Trapp.

Megan Doherty, G&S Society President, said: “The Sound of Music has, quite rightly, remained a favourite across generations. The G&S Society felt that the 60th anniversary of the iconic film this year merited a return to the Austrian Alps, Nonnberg Abbey, and the beloved von Trapp family - introducing a new generation, on stage and off, to one of the most enduring treasures of classic musical theatre.”

Adam Goodburn, Director, said: “This production of The Sound of Music is a timely celebration of resilience. It reminds us that even in history's darkest moments, courage, love, and the human spirit shine through. It's not just a nostalgic escape; it's a powerful call to stand up for what's right.”