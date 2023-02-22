Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Will Screen Live in Cinemas Direct From Theatre Royal Sydney

The production will screen on Thursday 30 March.

Feb. 22, 2023  

The 50th Anniversary production of iconic Rock 'n' Roll musical The Rocky Horror Show has kicked off global celebrations at Theatre Royal Sydney thrilling audiences and critics alike, and in an Australian first, will be broadcast live from the stage of Theatre Royal Sydney into cinemas across the country for ONE NIGHT ONLY on Thursday 30 March.

Tickets will go on sale on March 1.

This is the first time Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in Event Cinema distribution, has presented a live event from an Australian venue to cinemas across the continent giving audiences from all corners of this vast land a unique opportunity to experience the thrill of the LIVE performance of The Rocky Horror Show direct from the magnificently restored Theatre Royal Sydney.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, says: "We're delighted to be celebrating the 50th Anniversary of The Rocky Horror Show with a live broadcast from Theatre Royal Sydney to cinemas across Australia. This is our first live broadcast from an Australian venue and it's fantastic to be working with the team at the theatre and our partners within the Trafalgar Entertainment Group to bring one of the world's favourite musicals to cinema audiences across the continent for the first time."

This 50th Anniversary production stars Australian superstars Jason Donovan as Frank N Furter, and Myf Warhurst as The Narrator. Magenta is played by Stellar Perry, Ellis Dolan as Eddie/Dr Scott, Darcey Eagle as Columbia, Ethan Jones as Brad, Deirdre Khoo as Janet, Loredo Malcolm as Rocky and Henry Rollo as Riff Raff. Starring alongside them on stage as The Phantoms will be Josh Gates, Catty Hamilton, Jackson Reedman and Erica Wild, Keane Fletcher and Kristina McNamara round out the cast as the Swings.

Written and created by Richard O'Brien, The Rocky Horror Show has become one of the world's favourite musicals and is currently the only contemporary rock musical to celebrate 50 years on stage. Since it first opened in London in 1973 at the Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs, The Rocky Horror Show has been continuously on stage somewhere in the world and has paved its way into history as one of the Rock 'n' Roll classics of musical theatre.

The Rocky Horror Show first began life in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs. It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre, 1973-79 and the Comedy Theatre in the West End, 1979-80. In 1975 it was transformed into a film called 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'. This film adaptation took over $135 million at the Box Office and is still shown in cinemas around the world nearly 50 years after its premiere, making it the longest running theatrical release in cinema history. Many stars of the stage and screen including Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Meat Loaf, Jerry Springer, Adam Lambert, Emma Bunton, Stephen Fry, Reg Livermore, Bert Newton, Gretel Killeen, Derryn Hinch, and Shane Jacobsen have appeared in The Rocky Horror Show over the past 50 years. This iconic brand holds a unique place in theatre history, a show which has defied the decades and continued to grow in popularity.

Seen by over 30 million people in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages, The Rocky Horror Show audiences have embraced the unique and mischievous musical with fandom and passion, celebrating the gratification of the senses. The hit music, the characters, the freedom and sexual awakening and empowerment means so much to so many across all walks of life. Featuring one of the most famous musical numbers of all time the party floor-filler, "The Time Warp" which remains a key to its continued success over the past 50 years.

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank'n'Furter an extra-terrestrial mad scientist from the galaxy of Transylvania where people really like to party! It's an adventure they'll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits.

The 50th Anniversary Rocky Horror Show creative team includes Director Christopher Luscombe, Set Designer Hugh Durrant, Costume Designer Sue Blane, Choreographer Nathan M Wright, Lighting Designer Nick Richings, Music Richard Hartley (original musical arrangements). The 50th Anniversary Rocky Horror Show is produced in Australia by Rocky Horror Company Ltd.

The Rocky Horror Show is the boldest party bash of them all, ready to thrill fans and audiences alike with cheeky fun and nostalgia. Whether it's your first time seeing the show or the twenty first time, or whether you dress up or not The Rocky Horror Show delivers in its promise of a guaranteed party.




