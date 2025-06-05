THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE Comes to the Ensemble Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ensemble Theatre will present the Australian premiere of Lauren Gunderson’s The Half-Life of Marie Curie, a heartfelt tale of female friendship and empowerment by one of America’s most-produced playwrights from Friday 13th June to Saturday 12th July.

Directed by Liesel Badorrek (The Glass Menagerie, Masterclass) and starring the Helpmann award-winning Australian screen actress Rebecca Massey (Debut, Belvoir’s Holding the Man), The Half-Life of Marie Curie tells the true story of two remarkable women devoted to scientific and social change.

When two Nobel Prizes prove inadequate armour against a scandalous affair, Marie Curie turns to fellow scientist and trusted confidant Hertha Ayrton for literal and emotional sanctuary. Together they weather the storm of heartbreak, public scrutiny, and self-doubt.

Gabrielle Scawthorn (E-Baby, London’s National Theatre The Confessions) stars alongside Massey, with set and costume design by James Browne (The Great Divide, Crossroads Live’s Grease: The Musical).

Filled with heart and humour, don’t miss this show that perfectly captures the resilience of two fearless pioneers.

Comments