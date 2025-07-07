Sydney Theatre Company Unveils Cast of THE SHIRALEE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sydney Theatre Company has unveiled the cast for Kate Mulvany's adaptation of D'Arcy Niland's revered outback classic The Shiralee and extended the season ahead of its world premiere at the Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House this October.

Directed by Jessica Arthur, whose production of The Dictionary of Lost Words has captivated audiences around the country since it first premiered in 2023, The Shiralee will also see Mulvany perform onstage with STC for the first time in sixteen years. She will be joined by Stephen Anderson, Paul Capsis, Lucia Mastrantone, Josh McConville, Aaron Pedersen, Catherine Văn-Davies and making their STC debut in the iconic role of Buster, Ziggy Resnick.

Mulvany says the idea to adapt The Shiralee has been close to her heart: “After adapting Ruth Park's Harp in the South trilogy and Playing Beatie Bow for STC, there was one more story I yearned to explore - the 1955 classic The Shiralee by Ruth's husband - D'Arcy Niland,” she reflects.

“The Shiralee is the story of a swagman - Macauley - and his young daughter Buster, who find themselves traipsing through the vast Australian bush, on the run from everyone...including each other. The book focuses on Macauley and what he teaches his little girl in their time in the Outback. But in this new stage adaptation, I wanted to significantly shift the lens to instead see what Buster teaches her father in their time together.”

Framed through Buster's unique and powerful perspective, Mulvany's adaptation explores what it is to walk through a “brutal world” as a young girl. “Buster may only be ten years old and seem a mere speck in the vast Australian landscape, but she is endlessly curious, funny and wise, and has a galaxy of ideas growing inside her own mind and heart. I wanted to explore the power, fear, humour and determination that all girls hold within them, and to celebrate what it is to be a young girl in such a big, ancient country. The smallest voice in the room can often be the most resounding.”

She adds: “I am thrilled to bring this retelling of D'Arcy Niland's book to the stage, especially working alongside brilliant director Jessica Arthur and dramaturg Kip Williams. We have assembled the most wondrous cast and creative team to truly capture Niland's vision - evocative, terrifying, bold and buoyant - and I hope it will have everyone rejoicing their inner child as they walk the road with Buster and Mac.”

Sydney Theatre Company's The Shiralee plays for an extended season at the Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House from 6 October – 29 November. Tickets are on sale now