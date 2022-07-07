Sydney Symphony Orchestra Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Next Month

For the first time ever, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Belvoir will join forces to present A Midsummer Night's Dream with Simone Young (26-27 August) - a charming collaborative celebration of music and theatre.

With Chief Conductor Simone Young at the helm, Belvoir and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra will bring together Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream text with Mendelssohn's incidental music which he created for orchestra and voice. In this reimagined mingling of music and theatre, audiences will be taken on a magical journey through Shakespeare's dreamscape. Adapted and directed by award-winning Artistic Director Eamon Flack, A Midsummer Night's Dream is set to transcend, as Mendelssohn's rich and enticing score transports audiences to mythical Athens, into a world of fairies, enchanted forests, and the famous wedding march that still announces newlyweds as they walk down the aisle today.

In this semi-staged version of Shakespeare's renowned work, Virginia Gay stars as the mischievous Puck, leading a cast which also includes Sarah Meacham, Rose Riley, Jack Scott, Brigid Zengeni, Tim Walter and George Zhao. Mendelssohn's score will be performed by the Sydney Symphony with soprano Samantha Clarke, mezzo-soprano Anna Dowsley, and Cantillation.