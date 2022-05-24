Sydney Symphony Orchestra Brings the Music of Harry Potter to Life at the Sydney Opera House

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to the Sydney Opera House with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 in Concert, the second to last film in the Harry Potter series. On Friday 3 and Saturday 4 February, 2023, Nicholas Buc will conduct the Sydney Symphony Orchestra in performing Alexandre Desplat's incredible score live from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in Concert in 2016, more than 3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from The Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over 1,434 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2022.

Harry, Ron and Hermione set out to track down and destroy the secret to Voldemort's power - the Horcruxes. On their own and on the run, the three must rely on one another more than ever...but Dark Forces threaten to tear them apart.

Winner of the International Film Music Critics Award (IFMCA), World Soundtrack Award, and Satellite Award for Best Orig. Score, Academy-Award winning composer Alexandre Desplat (The Grand Budapest Hotel, The King's Speech, Philomena) created a subtle yet full-flavored score, transporting audiences into the adventures of Harry and his friends as the long-feared wizarding war begins!

Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explains, "The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event."

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, "Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World."

Tickets go on sale Tuesday 14 June at 10.00am via sydneysymmphony.com or the Sydney Symphony Orchestra Box Office on 02 8215 4600 for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 in Concert.

For more information on the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, please visitwww.harrypotterinconcert.com.