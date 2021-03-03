Sydney Opera House Partners With Virgin Active For GET ACTIVE AT THE HOUSE Fitness Series

Sydney Opera House in collaboration with Virgin Active invite you to take part in a unique fitness experience like no other. Join a team of highly experienced instructors for Yoga, Pilates, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) or a special Class Mashup as you get active while overlooking spectacular Sydney Harbour.

Location: Upper Eastern Podium at the top of the Opera House Monumental Steps and the Northern Broadwalk.

Get Active at The House runs from 9 March to 1 April 2021. Morning and evening classes available. View the timetable here.

The Sydney Opera House is registered as a COVID Safe business with the NSW Government.

Get Active at the House has the safety and well-being of participants and instructors foremost in its planning. Patrons must follow NSW Health guidelines and follow COVID safe practices when attending Get Active at the House classes.

In addition to signing in via a QR code, prior to your arrival you will need to complete health check questions via Virgin Active's MyLocker booking website before participating in each class.

Learn more at https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/events/whats-on/experience/get-active-at-the-house.html.