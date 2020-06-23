Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Sydney Opera House Launches Digital Escape Room TRIALS OF WISDOM
Sydney Opera House has launched a digital escape room!
You're locked in a room you've never seen before. To escape, you must discover four passwords hidden throughout the Opera House. Get your #escaperoom crew together and knuckle down to solve the Trials of Wisdom. Here are some hints to get you started. [1/7] #EscapeTheHouse- Sydney Opera House (@SydOperaHouse) June 18, 2020
How it works
- Welcome to the Trials of Wisdom, a virtual Escape Room by the Sydney Opera House (made with the help of the team from Escape This Podcast).
- In order to pass the Trial of Wisdom and escape, you will need to enter four passwords at the bottom of this page.
- The clues for each password are hidden throughout - each room correlates to one word, but make sure you enter them in the right order.
- There are optional hints throughout to help you along the way but if you need more help, try @SydOperaHouse and #EscapeTheHouse on Twitter.
- You are recommended to read through with a pen and paper close by, some parts might only make sense later on in the story.
- No spoilers! If you do escape, revel in it and let everyone know (#EscapeTheHouse), but keep the password to yourself.
Learn more and take part in the adventure here!