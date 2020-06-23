Shutdown Streaming
Sydney Opera House Launches Digital Escape Room TRIALS OF WISDOM

Article Pixel Jun. 23, 2020  

Sydney Opera House has launched a digital escape room!

How it works

  • Welcome to the Trials of Wisdom, a virtual Escape Room by the Sydney Opera House (made with the help of the team from Escape This Podcast).
  • In order to pass the Trial of Wisdom and escape, you will need to enter four passwords at the bottom of this page.
  • The clues for each password are hidden throughout - each room correlates to one word, but make sure you enter them in the right order.
  • There are optional hints throughout to help you along the way but if you need more help, try @SydOperaHouse and #EscapeTheHouse on Twitter.
  • You are recommended to read through with a pen and paper close by, some parts might only make sense later on in the story.
  • No spoilers! If you do escape, revel in it and let everyone know (#EscapeTheHouse), but keep the password to yourself.

Learn more and take part in the adventure here!


