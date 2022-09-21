Sydney Fringe Festival's Dynamic Fringe Kids Program Launches This Week

Sydney Fringe Festival launches its dynamic Fringe Kids program this week, running from 24 - 30 September to coincide with the NSW school holidays. Presented by Sydney Fringe Festival in partnership with Monkey Baa Theatre Company and Darling Quarter, the program will see immersive theatre experiences, circus performances, dance, music and storytelling in the ARA Darling Quarter Theatre by The Vegetable Plot, The Beanies, Kaleidoscope Show, Emily Who, Basketball Man Can Fly and Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall.

FRINGE KIDS' HIGHLIGHTS

Fringe Kids Day (Saturday 24 September) will see a day of free family friendly events take over Darling Quarter, with roving entertainment, juggling and hoola hoop classes, parkour workshops, interactive photo booths, giveaways, DJ's and scavenger hunts.

The Vegetable Plot (24 - 26 September) will see the much-loved Australian kids band and winner of the 2014 Best Children's Show at Sydney Fringe, performing their infectious music live alongside acclaimed puppeteer Kay Yasugi.

The Beanies (24 - 26 September) will see the award-winning children's entertainment group as seen on ABC TV Kids and winner of Best Kids and Families Podcast in the 2018 Australian Podcast award, performing live, inviting families to sing, dance and laugh in their giant box fort.

Kaleidoscope Show (28 - 30 September) is an interactive children's show featuring live music and a fully scripted story of shapes and colours, with a strong kindness and tolerance theme and an anti-bullying message.

Emily Who: A Day For Adventure (28 - 30 September) takes audiences on an interactive imaginary journey jam-packed with sing-alongs and dance.

Basketball Man Can Fly (28 - 30 September) will see world renowned basketball freestyler Basketball Man performing unseen tricks and stunts involving spinning, dribbling and juggling in this family-friendly circus show.

Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall (24 - 26 September) will see the international hit show for under-fives of high-energy dance, retro hits and remixed nursery rhymes performing live in Sydney for the first time.

Tickets are on sale for Fringe Kids Week at sydneyfringe.com/fringe-kids-week/