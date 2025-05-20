Sydney Comedy Festival Reveals 2025 Award Recipients

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday 18 May, Sydney’s biggest annual comedy event, the Sydney Comedy Festival, drew to a close with the announcement of its 2025 award winners: Dan Rath, Ruby Teys and Jack Ansett who each took home along with their trophy a $1500 prize.

Announced at the much-loved End of the Fest gala at the Enmore Theatre, the 2025 Best of the Fest Award went to Dan Rath for his latest show, Tropical Depression, a razor-sharp offbeat observational show, offering Rath’s fresh take on the world on a broad range of topics from Uber rides, moving to Korea, chatbots and more.

The Best Newcomer Award, presented to an act presenting at the Sydney Comedy Festival for the first time, went to New Zealand comic Jack Ansett, for What’s Everyone Having for Dinner?, where Ansett kept audiences entertained with his hilarious obsession with Facebook community groups and associated online mischief.

The Festival’s Director’s Choice award went to Sydney’s own Ruby Teys for her show Cherry Vinyl: Coober Pedy’s Last Show Girl, her ode to the Gold Coast's most treasured showgirls, bikies, predators, crisp dry White Coolabahs, prawn cocktails and the sugar daddies that kept them all in business!

Sydney Comedy Festival Director, Jorge Menidis said “These awards really acknowledge the strength of the program in our 20th anniversary Festival, and where it has come from.

“In 2015, Dan Rath played his first Sydney Comedy Festival, and sold just one ticket- this year was a triumphant return for him, where he packed out the main room at the Factory Theatre to a riotous reception. His frenetic, kaleidoscope view of the world is disarming and tantalising.

“Kiwi Jack Ansett presented a charming and hilarious hour of comedy at his first SCF that impresses audiences and judges alike, and we look forward to welcoming him back.

“Ruby’s relentless characterbased storytelling through cabaret-esque productions has been inspiring. In selecting her for this award I hope to acknowledge her beautiful craft and champion those storytellers who don’t play safe.”

This year in its 20th Anniversary instalment, Sydney Comedy Festival delivered its biggest Festival on record with 375 shows from 971 artists across four weeks at venues all across the city, including an all-new free outdoor comedy event, Great Laugh in the Park, which was supported by Destination NSW and attended by over 10,000 visitors.

The Sydney Comedy Festival is proudly presented by Young Henry’s and supported by the NSW Government through strategic investment by Destination NSW

For more information visit www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au

