Sydney Chamber Choir Will Perform Mozart's Profound Requiem This April

Sydney Chamber Choir is set to perform one of the classical cannon's most celebrated and profound works for choir, Mozart's sublime and life-affirming Requiem.

This first concert of the choir's 2024 season - on Sunday afternoon 28 April - features the full choir, accompanied by the marvellous instrumentalists of the Muffat Collective and a glorious quartet of soloists – Celeste Lazarenko, Helen Sherman, Richard Butler and David Greco.

Mozart's Requiem is music of pure gold – shining genius, radiant beauty, profound humanity. The composer's final act of creation, written in the face of death itself, the Requiem transcends fear and despair to affirm the power of life and hope. It's one of the greatest works ever written for choir, bursting with passion, drama and immense tenderness: a transformative experience both to sing and to hear.

Alongside the Requiem is the simple yet sublime Ave verum corpus. And keeping company with Mozart in this concert are J.S. Bach and contemporary Australian composer Iain Grandage with two contrasting visions of our place in the universe: the irresistible joy of Bach's Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied, and Grandage's tender humanist prayer to nature and innocence, Why Do We Exist?

Artistic Director and conductor, Sam Allchurch said it seemed fitting to begin the Choir's 2024 season with Bach, especially since ‘Singet dem Herren', was the source of so much inspiration to musicians and audiences alike.

“The opportunity to hear Mozart's beloved Requiem in a chamber setting will allow audiences really to get inside the music, hearing the different lines interweaving with beauty and clarity.

Iain Grandage's ‘Why do we exist' forms the perfect bridge between these two works.”