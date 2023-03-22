Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Supercharged Urban Circus, 360 ALLSTARS, Comes to Riverside Theatres Next Month

Performances run Tuesday 11th April – Friday 14th April, 2023.

Mar. 22, 2023  
Riverside Theatres will present the phenomenal physical performance 360 ALLSTARS at the Riverside Theatres in Parramatta from 11th to 14th April.

Exploring all forms of rotation, 360 ALLSTARS connects the street with the elite in a supercharged urban circus. Featuring World Champion and World Record-holding athletes and artists, 360 ALLSTARS is a spectacular fusion of street culture that will leave audiences dizzy with excitement.

Soundtracked by award winning musicians and coupled with spectacular video projections, 360 ALLSTARS is as aurally exciting as it is visually astounding.

When: Tuesday 11th April - Friday 14th April, 2023

Tuesday 7:30pm, Wednesday 11am & 1:30pm, Thursday - Friday 11am

Where: Riverside Theatre, Riverside Theatres - Corner of Church and Market St, Parramatta

Tickets: Members tickets $31-$47 | Non-Members Tickets $34-$49 | Groups 6+ $35ea | Workshop Add On $15ea | Vacation Care $18ea

Bookings via https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232122®id=189&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Friversideparramatta.com.au%2Fshow%2F360-allstars%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, phone at (02) 8839 3399, or Box Office Mon-Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9:30am - 1pm and one hour prior to performance.




