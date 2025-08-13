Sting To Star In THE LAST SHIP at Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seventeen-time Grammy Award winner Sting will star in his musical The Last Ship at Queensland Performing Arts Centre’s (QPAC) new Glasshouse Theatre, running April 9–May 3, 2026. In this exclusive Australian engagement, the global music icon will perform the role of Jackie White, the shipyard foreman at the heart of the story.

Inspired by Sting’s own childhood in the British shipbuilding town of Wallsend, The Last Ship follows a community of shipbuilders facing the closure of their yard and the loss of their livelihood. Originally developed in 2011, the renewed 2026 version includes new scenes and music, woven with songs such as “Island of Souls,” “All This Time,” and “When We Dance.” The production will feature a company of 28 artists, musicians, and choristers.

The show forms part of the Glasshouse Theatre’s opening program and marks one of only a handful of cities worldwide on Sting’s 2026 The Last Ship tour.

Performances run April 9–May 3, 2026, at QPAC’s Glasshouse Theatre, Grey Street, South Bank, Brisbane. Tickets go on sale September 18, with presale access available via the waitlist.