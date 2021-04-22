Short+Sweet Sydney Opens With 2020 HINDSIGHT Next Month

The "biggest little theatre festival in the world" kicks off on Sunday 16 May with two performances of the special Hindsight 2020 Gala - the final we desperately missed and now get to see - featuring the best of last year's Covid-curtailed fest. There will be one judges' performance at 2pm, with the Awards Gala at 6pm - all at the hit international festival's Sydney home, the newly renovated Tom Mann Auditorium in Surry Hills.

Ten ten-minute plays - from the comic and gripping - that won their respective heats last year, open this year's bumper festival and there's a no shortage of drama... and laughs!

Philosopher's Hospital by Steven Otfinoski, directed by Kate Hrayssi sees patient with a broken arm run the gauntlet of examination by three famous philosophers! James Treselyan, Bob Deacon, Dani Lavorenti, Justin Young, Aldo Fedato and Trey Daniels star.

Now We Are Ten by Frank Leggett - a veteran writer of 25 Short+Sweet plays - is his first time directing. With Miranda Michalowski as 'Abigail' who has decided to save her sister... and to hell with the consequences!

Superposition by Clifford Keen and performed by Andrew Ramage & Lana Jean Hill (Druth Theatre Collective). "Superposition: what the feck is that?"

The End is Nighy by Frances Bowick, directed by Gina Cohen starring Steven Tait and Edric Hong. A struggling actor decides to confront his agent about his lack of work.

Love Me Tinder by Melinda Jensen, directed by Stephanie Reeves for Activ Theatre Co, is Jensen's real tell-all, behind-the-scenes story of her digital dating life - complete with verbatim Tinder conversations! David Hodgkins, Steve Stojcevski and Mark J Wilson co-star with her.

The Tea Party for Sad People by Cathy Friend is directed by Jeremy Lowrencev for Umbr Productions. "You're invited to spend a day in misery and despair, wallowing in your acute loneliness amongst friends and rivals alike. Coffee?" With Zoe Sadler, Tihana Vulcik, Julia Pennisi and Joss Chalmers.

Rentals by Greg Hardigan, directed by Frank Leggett is a powerful piece about how fatherhood (and one dramatic common event) changes three very different men. Danny Barton, Clayton Moss & Chris Price star.

Trapped by Barry Wood (UK), directed by Lachlan McWilliam sees best friends (Gemma-May Bowles and Yvonne Dallman) come together in an absurd comedy to realise that reality is not all it seems!

Mum's the Word By John & Kay Longhurst, directed by Steven Tait Sees two singles brought together for a blind date by their well-intentioned mums! Ally O'Brien and Nathan Moss star.

Antisocial Media by Julie Barnett (UK), directed by Peter Gizariotis is a dark comedy that lays bare the human need for validation in a toxic, virtual world. With Scarlet Hunter, David Loney & Cris Bocchi.

*Awards will be presented by celebrity judges including Jessica Rowe, Tony Bonner & Darren McMullen.

Short+Sweet opens with 2020 Hindsight Gala Sun 16 May 2pm & 6pm, and continues Thu-Sun to Aug 23. All performances at the Tom Mann Auditorium 136 Chalmers Street, Surry Hills. Information and bookings at www.shortandsweet.org/sydney