Shaun Parker & Company Present KING At Sydney WorldPride Arts 2023

Featuring an original score composed and performed live onstage by Ivo Dimchev.

Oct. 18, 2022  

Shaun Parker & Company will present a limited return season of their internationally acclaimed production, KING, for Sydney WorldPride Arts 2023, featuring exclusive Australian live performances by globally celebrated Bulgarian singer/songwriter [and Queer performance artist], Ivo Dimchev, whose seductive original score drives the narrative for this inspired choreographic work.

Lauded as the runaway hit success of the 2019 Sydney Mardi Gras Festival and hailed by critics from Sydney to Linz, Ramallah and Beirut, this remarkable music-dance collaboration between one of Australia's most highly acclaimed contemporary dance companies - led by award-winning Australian director/choreographer Shaun Parker, and Dimchev, is masterfully performed by a cast of nine of Australia's most exciting young dancers, with Dimchev adding his on-stage magic in the role of soulful cabaret crooner.

Set in a fantastical realm - part cocktail-bar, part jungle, KING builds on Shaun Parker & Company's reputation for combining hard-hitting cutting-edge choreography with theatrical invention and striking musical soundscapes, in a bitingly provocative interrogation of male power, control, and group dynamics.

Tragically shut down by the pandemic, this stunning production is set to rise like a phoenix from the ashes of COVID-19, officially re-launching at Sydney WorldPride Arts, ahead of a European tour.

Don't miss this limited season presentation! KING opens at the Seymour Centre Sydney's Everest Theatre on February 28, 2023, for six shows only, until Saturday March 4th.

Book now at seymourcentre.com/event/worldpride-2023-king/ or telephone the Box Office on + 61 2 9351 7940. Tickets from $69, concessions available.


