Seymour Centre's SEYMOUR NIGHTS Returns in July

Seymour Centre's much-loved contemporary music program, Seymour Nights, returns for a second season this July with live performances from some of the most vibrant voices and ensembles in Australian music.

The 2022 Seymour Nights acts are:

July 2 - Eliza Shephard and Runa Cara

Melbourne's flute goddess, Eliza Shephard, presents an eclectic and spellbinding collection of rarely-performed new solo works that interweave poetry with myths, reality with fiction, and acoustics with electronics. Be transfixed by original sound worlds that you would never expect to be created by the humble flute. This concert features works by Amy Beth Kirsten, Eve Beglarian, Barry McKimm, and more.

Original duo, Runa Cara, play music of ethereal beauty. Comprised of Irish-Australian percussionist and new edge folk-pop singer-songwriter, Bonnie Stewart, and Danish-Australian contemporary cellist and nyckelharpist, Freya Schack-Arnott, Runa Cara will take listeners on a journey of the new juxtaposed with the old.

July 15 - Continuum Sax

At the threshold of tension, anticipation, trepidation, and release, Continuum Sax present works that explore physical and mental boundaries through the saxophone.

Paul Stanhope's Ockham's Razor explores the philosophy of problem solving, arrangements of music by Erwin Schulhoff and Hoagy Carmichael sit on the edge of classical and jazz genres, and new works by Ella Macens and Zoe Gougousidis reflect upon the times we live in.

Continuum Sax are four of Sydney's finest saxophonists who bring to life a unique repertoire that explores the expressive potential of the saxophone. Continuum Sax develop their repertoire through engagement with leading Australian and international composers, sharing with audiences their appreciation of the instrument and its musical possibilities.

July 29 - Techno Play

Techno Play features inimitable Ensemble Offspring core members, Ben Kopp (piano) and Claire Edwardes (percussion), presenting music full of colour, play, virtuosity, and shared gesture.

Experience world premieres from Nicole Lizée (Canada) and Christopher Fox (UK), plus new Australian classics from Cyrus Meurant and Kate Moore and strikingly original solo and duo interpretation of scores from more living legends Caroline Shaw (USA), Thomas Ades (UK), and Karen Tanaka (USA/ Japan).

Fusing minimal musings with percussive edginess, this is a diverse and electric program presented by two artists at the top of their game.

July 30 - Tomorrow Tonight

Presented by Sydney Conservatorium of Music, Tomorrow Tonight is a showcase of four of the finest contemporary artists bursting onto the local music scene.

Before the King are four garage rock cultists from Sydney's Inner West. With their ambitious social media campaigns, eponymous burrito from Newtown's Beach Burrito, and can-do attitude, Before the King have earned their self-appointed title as the 'best damn opening band in the world'.

Gemma Navarrete is a singer-songstress hailing from Western Sydney. She is known for her concise, poetic lyricism and RnB/ pop-infused tunes that reflect the clunky transition from adolescence to young adulthood. Drawing inspiration from Kali Uchis, Ariana Grande, and Omar Apollo, the songstress intends to create a refreshingly new sound that evokes a sense of nostalgia and youth.

Chiara Kovac pairs her intimate songwriting style with emotive and dynamic arrangements for an exciting live experience, also featuring Harry Hadley on bass. Chiara and Harry have been growing their skills in songwriting and production since 2019, culminating in the release of their debut EP, Water at the End of My Street, in 2021. This performance will see the duo debut brand-new songs from their latest (and greatest) efforts.

The Fünf are a five-piece rock band based in Sydney's Inner West. With heavy influences of 70s soft rock outfits paired with contemporary alt-rock sounds, The Fünf boast variety and pleasant unpredictability in their catalogue of music.

Tickets for Seymour Nights are available from the Seymour Centre website.

DATES: Saturday 2nd July, Friday 15th July, Friday 29th July and Saturday 30th July

TIME: 8pm

LOCATION: Sound Lounge at Seymour Centre, Corner City Rd and Cleveland St, Chippendale

BOOKINGS: https://www.seymourcentre.com/event/seymour-nights-2022/ or (02) 9061 5344

TICKETS: Full $30 / Concession $25