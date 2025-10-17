Seymour Centre Reveals New Artistic Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Seymour Centre at the University of Sydney has announced the appointment of Joanne Kee as the new Artistic Director of the Seymour Centre, commencing in October 2025. An internationally respected arts leader known for her visionary work as Executive and Creative Producer of Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta (NTofP), Kee's appointment marks a bold new era for the iconic performing arts institution.

Kirsten Andrews, Vice-President (External Engagement) at University of Sydney, said Kee's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the Seymour Centre and the University of Sydney.

“We're delighted to welcome Joanne Kee to the University of Sydney as Artistic Director of the Seymour Centre,” Andrews said. “Joanne brings deep experience, a strong creative vision and a genuine commitment to inclusion. She's spent years championing artists and communities in Western Sydney, and she's now bringing that energy and knowledge into the heart of our campus. It's a great opportunity for our students and audiences to connect with a broader range of voices and stories. We're looking forward to what's ahead.”

University of Sydney's Director of Museums and Cultural Engagement, Michael Dagostino, said: “I'm thrilled that Joanne Kee will be joining the Seymour Centre as Artistic Director. Her ability to build a genuine community around a place is what excites me most. I've followed her work at Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta and have always admired how she creates space for artists and audiences to connect meaningfully.”

With a distinguished career spanning more than 30 years in theatre, music and dance management, Kee's artistic innovation and strong strategic leadership have seen her transform Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta into a nationally celebrated producing house, delivering more than 50 productions, 20 new works and $8 million in new investment under her leadership.

Kee was previously the Artistic Director of the Sydney Improvised Music Association (SIMA) where she founded the Sydney International Women's Jazz Festival and has held senior leadership positions with the Sydney Opera House, The Song Company, Café Carnivale and contemporary dance research centre, Critical Path.

Kee said: “The Seymour Centre has always been one of Sydney's great meeting places for ideas and performance. My vision is to build on that extraordinary legacy by presenting landmark theatrical and musical works that spark conversation, connection and pride in our city. The Seymour Centre will be an engine room for creative thinking and social impact, where bold ideas, diverse voices and the next generation of artists and audiences meet.

“My goal is to honour the Seymour's legacy while reimagining what a university-based arts centre can be: a bridge between campus and community, a living laboratory of ideas and a place where everyone feels they belong.”

For the past 50 years, the Seymour Centre has championed new voices, bold storytelling and diverse artforms, cementing its place as a cornerstone of Sydney's cultural ecology. As the University of Sydney's multi-venue performing arts centre, the Seymour Centre proudly creates and supports award-winning independent theatre, partners with major festivals and producers, and provides transformative arts experiences to more than 40,000 students each year, embedding creativity into education and inspiring the next generation of artists and audiences.

“I believe Joanne will bring that same energy and vision to the Seymour she has had throughout her career, shaping it into a home for both artists, students and community, and I'm confident her leadership will open new directions for collaboration across the University and the broader arts sector,” Dagostino said

Kee will lead the Seymour Centre into the next chapter as the venue continues to celebrate its 50th Anniversary and build on its legacy as a vibrant hub for contemporary performances. Kee's appointment follows the departure of former Artistic Director and General Manager Timothy Jones earlier this year, after an incredible 16-year tenure.