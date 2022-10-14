SUMPTUOUS SOIREE CABARET Starring Live-Singing Drag Queen Kara Zmatiq Announced At Club York

Australia's premier live singing drag queen brings the cream of circus and dance acts with her for an immersive, interactive dinner & cabaret show in the Sydney CBD this November.

The stunning KARA ZMATIQ and friends perform in 'SOIREE CABARET' at Central Sydney's Club York on November 11 in a delicious dinner, drag and dance, circus and sweets spectacular!



Australia's darling of drag, Kara Zmatiq (pronounced Charismatic) - as seen on Australia's Got Talent - welcomes lovers of fun and fine food to a Drag-Circus-Cabaret extravaganza featuring some of the world's finest circus and dance acts including Tyler Heath (award-winning circus artist and former Cirque du Soleil aerialist) and his rising fellow star aerialist and circus performer Alex Doyle, in this immersive dinner & cabaret show at Club York, Sydney from 6pm on 11 November, 2022.



Since 2016, Kara Zmatiq has positioned themselves as Australia's pre-eminent live-singing drag queen with their powerhouse vocals, mesmerising costumes and unforgettable interactive stage shows.

Kara has headlined international events including Sydney Mardi Gras, Newcastle Pride Festival and appeared on national television and radio including ABC, C91.3FM and Channel 9 (Gem).



Soiree Cabaret will take its audience on a musical journey filled with glitz, glamour and jaw-dropping moves to captivate the senses and awaken their wildest imagination. And the climax is an open dance floor, headlined by one of Sydney's best party DJs. Don't miss it!





Kara Zmatiq presents Soiree Cabaret



Club York, Sydney (95-99 York Street) 11 November

Dinner & Show includes 3-course meal

6pm: Doors open - Meet and greet with show cast!

7pm: Show starts 9pm: DJ starts

Tickets: Dinner & Show $120 | Show only $65 (plus booking free)

More info at www.karazmatiq.com.au

Bookings: www.clubyork.com.au

** please ensure that you mention any dietary requirements in your booking **

