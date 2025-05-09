SOLDIER BOY Comes to TheatreWorks

Based on the beloved novel by Anthony Hill, Theatre Works will present the premiere season of Soldier Boy; the story of Australia’s youngest ANZAC. Brought to the stage by an impressive team of creatives including renowned Director Beng Oh and Green Room Award Winners and Nominees Sidney Younger, Harry Gill, and Jack Burmeister, this compelling adaptation fixes a contemporary lens on the ANZAC legacy, making it newly accessible for young and old alike.



The youngest Australian known to have died in World War I, James Charles Martin was only 14 years and nine months old when he succumbed to typhoid during the Gallipoli campaign. He was one of 20 Australian soldiers under the age of 18 known to have died in this war.



Bridging history and the present, Soldier Boy follows Jim (as he was known) from Melbourne to the battlefields of Gallipoli, immortalising his life in his final hour. A powerful examination of his choice to serve, his legacy, and the loved ones he left behind, this visually and emotionally charged production is an ever-evolving landscape of memory and reality, illuminating the stark contrast between the innocence of youth and the brutal realities of war.



Included in the 2025 VCE Theatre Studies Playlist, this world first season also creates a priceless opportunity for the next generation of Australian artists and art-makers to engage with aspects of our history in a meaningful and valuable way.



“The moment I heard Soldier Boy was being adapted for the stage, I knew it was something we had to bring to Theatre Works.” explains Executive Director Dianne Toulson.



“The original book by Anthony Hill is a poignant and powerful part of Australian literature. It’s a story that speaks to courage, loss, and resilience - all through the eyes of a young boy. We wanted to bring that to life in a way that would reach across generations and make it immediate and human again. This show is also quite a departure from what audiences might expect at Theatre Works. We usually lean into bold, contemporary, and often unconventional works but Soldier Boy is an honest, grounded production that speaks to the time, and honours Jim’s story. The fact that it’s on the VCE Theatre Studies Playlist gives us a unique chance to connect with students by presenting a historical story with care, truth, and emotional weight.”



Playing as a part of the 2025 By Theatre Works stable of shows, the organisation also has four other signature programming streams in action; With Theatre Works, Fresh Works, Hosted Works, and Festival Works. These streams ensure a platform for diverse voices, fresh ideas, and boundary-pushing theatre across their two venues.



With multiple seasons having already delighted and enthralled audiences to-date, live performance lovers can expect the year at Theatre Works to continue in the same way; unforgettable performances, collaborative productions, and wonderful artistic variety.



2025 marks the 110th Anniversary of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps landing at Gallipoli. Playing this June/July at Theatre Works on Acland Street for a limited season, don’t miss the opportunity to be one of the first to experience the story of Australia's youngest known ANZAC live on the stage.



Soldier Boy is playing as a part of the By Theatre Works programming stream. Other By Theatre Works productions in 2025 include Three Sisters, Love and Information, The Machine Stops, The Beep Test, and Storked.



Theatre Works is a vibrant hub for creative expression, fostering the development and presentation of innovative and daring performances. Committed to supporting the next generation of artists and engaging audiences with powerful storytelling, the organisation is vital to Australia’s cultural landscape.

