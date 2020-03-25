SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS Re-Scheduled To July 2021

Director and Producer Bonnie Lythgoe wishes to announce that due to the worldwide spread of COVID-19 she has re-scheduled SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS to now play at Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ from FRIDAY 2 JULY to SUNDAY 11 JULY 2021.

When making the announcement Bonnie said "It's with great sadness that we announce our annual beloved panto is being postponed. We must respect the experts advice and all practice social distancing and self-isolation to ensure the safety of ourselves and our families and the greater community.

We'll get through this and when we're out the other side of this terrible situation, we'll have so much fun with this show, I promise you it will be worth the wait and the perfect antidote to such heavy times.

Wishing you much love, stay safe and be kind.

Bonnie and the entire panto team"

Patrons are advised to hold onto existing tickets which will be automatically transferred to the new dates when announced. www.ozpanto.com





