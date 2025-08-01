SHARK ARM CASE Brings Infamous True Crime To Life At Sydney’s Justice & Police Museum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sydney’s strangest real-life whodunnit comes roaring back to life in Shark Arm Case, a gripping new immersive theatre experience presented at the Justice & Police Museum from August 14 to 30. Written by Kyla Lee Ward, the 60-minute production plunges audiences into the notorious 1935 case where a tiger shark at Coogee Aquarium regurgitated a human arm—kickstarting one of the most bizarre unsolved crimes in Australian history.

Staged Thursday through Saturday evenings with performances at 6:30 and 8:00 p.m., Shark Arm Case invites audiences to roam the Justice & Police Museum’s historic spaces, following a cast of vivid characters—detectives, underworld figures, and the wives of suspects—as they piece together a tale of smuggling, insurance fraud, and murder. The show blends immersive storytelling and live theatre to transport viewers to the shadowy corners of 1930s Sydney.

Produced by Deadhouse and set in a 170-year-old building near Circular Quay, the experience is recommended for ages 16 and up. Tickets are available via Eventbrite. For more information, visit deadhouse.com.au.