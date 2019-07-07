SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL Announces Final Child Cast For Sydney Run

Finally, the nationwide search for the 35 young performers who will star in the Sydney season of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway and West End smash hit, SCHOOL OF ROCK is over. The final 20 incredibly talented young performers who will join the previously announced young performers and a collection of Australia's leading stage performers including, Brent Hill, a 2019 Helpmann Award nominee (for School of Rock) and 2018 Helpmann Winner, AMY LEHPAMER on stage at Sydney's Capitol Theatre are:

Oliver Alkhair, 12 years from Panania

Zane Blumeris 12 years Woori Yallock, Victoria

Julien Daher, 9 years from Queens Park

Lucy de Hosson, 12 years from Lane Cove

Jacob Drew, 12 years from Ryde

Lana Harmey, 12 years from Ryde

George Holahan-Cantwell, 11 years from Erskineville

Jude Hyland, 10 years from Balgowlah Heights

Sam Jones, 11 from Erina

Jenna Keenan, 13 years from Curl Curl

Anja O'Connor, 10 years from Neutral Bay

Sara Petrovski, 12 years from Peakhurst

Avaleigh Rock, 11 years from Hurstville Grove

Bethany Rodriguez, 12 years from Kingsford

Asha Rostron, 12 years from Gymea

Brandon Santos, 12 years from Prestons

Ezekiel Sciacca, 12 years from Barden Ridge

Thea Sholl, 12 years from Watsons Bay

Zoe Zantey, 11 years from San Souci

Samantha Zhang, 12 years from Menai

Since opening on Broadway to critical acclaim in 2015, SCHOOL OF ROCK has been playing to packed houses across the US, London's West End, a smash hit Melbourne season and most recently hugely successful seasons in China and Korea.

Based on the hit film starring Jack Black as Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star who attempts to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. Featuring 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, this hilarious, high-octane production delivers face-melting guitar riffs and touching romance in equally awesome doses.

