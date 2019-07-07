SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL Announces Final Child Cast For Sydney Run
Finally, the nationwide search for the 35 young performers who will star in the Sydney season of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway and West End smash hit, SCHOOL OF ROCK is over. The final 20 incredibly talented young performers who will join the previously announced young performers and a collection of Australia's leading stage performers including, Brent Hill, a 2019 Helpmann Award nominee (for School of Rock) and 2018 Helpmann Winner, AMY LEHPAMER on stage at Sydney's Capitol Theatre are:
- Oliver Alkhair, 12 years from Panania
- Zane Blumeris 12 years Woori Yallock, Victoria
- Julien Daher, 9 years from Queens Park
- Lucy de Hosson, 12 years from Lane Cove
- Jacob Drew, 12 years from Ryde
- Lana Harmey, 12 years from Ryde
- George Holahan-Cantwell, 11 years from Erskineville
- Jude Hyland, 10 years from Balgowlah Heights
- Sam Jones, 11 from Erina
- Jenna Keenan, 13 years from Curl Curl
- Anja O'Connor, 10 years from Neutral Bay
- Sara Petrovski, 12 years from Peakhurst
- Avaleigh Rock, 11 years from Hurstville Grove
- Bethany Rodriguez, 12 years from Kingsford
- Asha Rostron, 12 years from Gymea
- Brandon Santos, 12 years from Prestons
- Ezekiel Sciacca, 12 years from Barden Ridge
- Thea Sholl, 12 years from Watsons Bay
- Zoe Zantey, 11 years from San Souci
- Samantha Zhang, 12 years from Menai
Since opening on Broadway to critical acclaim in 2015, SCHOOL OF ROCK has been playing to packed houses across the US, London's West End, a smash hit Melbourne season and most recently hugely successful seasons in China and Korea.
Based on the hit film starring Jack Black as Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star who attempts to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. Featuring 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, this hilarious, high-octane production delivers face-melting guitar riffs and touching romance in equally awesome doses.
Bookings: schoolofrockmusical.com.au