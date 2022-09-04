Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rogue Projects to Present NOT TODAY at the Sydney Fringe Festival in September

The show is one of just three productions selected for the prestigious Made in Sydney program.

Sep. 04, 2022  

Rogue Projects to Present NOT TODAY at the Sydney Fringe Festival in September

Rogue Projects and The Sydney Fringe will present Ally Morgan's one-woman cabaret Not Today at Seymour Centre's Reginald Theatre from 13th - 17th September. The show is one of just three productions selected for the prestigious Made in Sydney program playing at the Reginald theatre, and will go on to be presented at Parramatta's Riverside Theatres on September 23rd and 24th.

An intimate cabaret experience directed by Miranda Middleton (Voldemort and the Teenage Hogwarts: A Musical Parody, Great and Powerful Ozzie), Not Today is a heartfelt, darkly comedic, and hilariously journey into the mind of a not-yet-famous 26-year-old. Jumping from keyboard, to guitar, to ukulele, Ally shares her hopes, fears, and everything in between.

The cabaret features twelve of Ally's songs, including the titular "Not Today". In a performance that has been described as a captivating blend of Minchin, Gadsby, and Burnham, Ally takes audiences on a rollercoaster ride through her inner-most thoughts.

"Ally has a real knack for voicing what we're all feeling," said Miranda. "Her music makes you laugh, cry, and feel like you're part of a collective experience, rather than alone. That's the kind of live art I think we all need at the moment."

Kerri Glassock, CEO and Festival Director said "Sydney Fringe is delighted to be able to support Not Today and two other incredible local made works as part of our tour ready program Made in Sydney. Sydney's independent theatre makers create fantastic work that should be seen on the national and global stages and we can't wait to share this wonderful work with you."





