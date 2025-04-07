Roger Bart and More Will Lead BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical Australian Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award winner Roger Bart will don the boiler suit and voice-activate the time travelling DeLorean for the Australian Premiere season of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, reprising the beloved role of Dr. Emmett Brown; a character made famous originally by Christopher Lloyd in the first Back to the Future movie. The role of Marty McFly will be announced in June 2025.

The smash-hit production, winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, will welcome audiences for the first time on Australian soil at the Sydney Lyric from Friday 26th September 2025.

Australian producer John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia said, “We are thrilled to have the esteemed and brilliant Roger Bart join our incredible Australian cast for the Australian Premiere season in Sydney. Roger has enthralled West End and Broadway audiences, so we can’t wait for Aussies to have the pleasure of witnessing his interpretation of ‘Doc’ on our shores.”

One of musical theatre’s most enduring stars, Roger Bart is best known for originating the role of 'Carmen Ghia' in Mel Brooks' Broadway musical, The Producers, for which he received Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominations; a part he also recreated in the film adaptation of the musical. He won the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for his performance as ‘Snoopy’ in the revival of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown.

In addition to originating the title role in the musical of Young Frankenstein, Roger’s other notable stage appearances include Disaster! (Outer Critics Circle Award Nomination), The Frogs, Triumph Of Love, King David and Big River. He created the role of ‘Hades’ in the NYSF/Public Theater production of Hercules, revisiting the piece that he first brought to life as the singing voice of ‘Young Hercules’ in the animated film's Academy Award-nominated song ‘Go the Distance.’

Roger’s body of work also extends to both the small and big screens, with television credits including Good Trouble, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Graves, Grace and Frankie, and Episodes. Other popular television appearances include Revenge, Desperate Housewives and 30 Rock. His film credits include Office Romance, Man With The Bag, Ghost Light,

Speech & Debate, and Jay Roach's adaptation of Trumbo, as well as Last Vegas, Law Abiding Citizen, Harold & Kumar 2, American Gangster and The Stepford Wives.

In 2020 Roger originated the iconic role of ‘Doc Brown’ to much acclaim and rave reviews globally in BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical. After performances in Manchester and the West End, he reprised the role on Broadway, receiving a Tony Award nomination for his performance.

​​Minister for Jobs and Tourism Steve Kamper added, “I’m thrilled Roger Bart has landed the iconic role of Dr Emmett Brown for the Australian Premiere season and can’t wait to watch him and the full cast bring this much-loved movie to the Sydney Lyric Stage in September. By changing the rules around the hours after dark and investing in Australian premieres of world-class productions like Back to the Future: The Musical, the NSW Government is bringing vibrancy back to the future of our city, creating unforgettable experiences in Sydney along with the hundreds of jobs they support in the creative and visitor economies.”

Some of Australia’s most outstanding musical theatre performers and exciting fresh faces have been assembled to deliver a cast promising one point twenty-one gigawatts of electricity each and every performance.

Tony Award winning director John Rando said, “I was blown away by the level of local talent that came through our audition room doors in Sydney. Back to the Future is a pop culture sensation, steeped in nostalgia and beloved by millions of fans worldwide, and I couldn’t be more confident that we have chosen a local Australian cast that will do the story justice, whilst inspiring a new generation of fans.”

From New South Wales, Sydney-sider Ashleigh Rubenach will play Marty’s mum Lorraine Baines, whilst joining the ensemble is Emma Feliciano, who will also play the role of Marty’s girlfriend Jennifer, Jay Johns and Isabella Roberts.

From Victoria, Troy Sussman has been cast as the Doc Brown standby, Thomas McGuane will play the pivotal role of Biff, New York-born Melbourne-based performer Javon Smith will play the roles of Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, and Anton Berezin will play Strickland. Joining the ensemble and swing cast from Victoria is Jacob Steen, Sienna Embrey, Alexandra Cashmere, Celine Cleveland, Jack Coyne and Kara Sims.

From Queensland, Ethan Jones will play the iconic role of Marty’s father, George McFly, whilst Taye Grant and Davy Harris join the ensemble and swing cast.

From South Australia, Joshua Spiniello, Emily Wood and Bronson Pfeiler join the ensemble.

From Tasmania, Charlotte Page joins the swing cast.

Fresh from the US tour of the production, Dwayne Mitchell will also join the swing cast.

