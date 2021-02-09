Roberta Diamond Will Lead Online Spanish Concert

Sydney-born international singer Roberta Diamond is to feature in a special concert of Sephardic and other music from the Spanish 'Golden Age' in a Valentine's Day online special with a token $1 ticket price!

Presented by The Song Company - Australia's premier art music singing ensemble as part of their regular Voyages in Musica series - "ESPERAR, SENTIR, MORIR" explores the music of the Iberian peninsula and its influence throughout Europe. Traditional melodies from the Sephardic diaspora are intertwined with theatre music from the Spanish Golden Age and popular compositions that traveled around the world! She is joined by harpist Hannah Lane. The online concert is co-presented with Jewish Arts.



Roberta - who will feature as principal artist with The Song Company this year - including in its March "Dances of Passion" concerts in Sydney, Canberra, Newcastle and Canberra - is in Sydney currently in between studying at the Schola Cantorum Basiliensis in Switzerland with Gerd Türk. A long-time North Shore Temple Emanuel member and guest singer, she specialises in the interpretation of medieval, renaissance and baroque music. Roberta has appeared at festivals such as Trigonale Festival der Alten Musik, Laus Polyphoniae Antwerpen, the Utrecht Oude Muziek Festival, the Goan Festival of Sacred Music in India and the International Festival of Baroque Music in Bolivia, and performed with ensembles such as Pinchgut Opera, La Cetra Barockorchester, Voces8, i Profeti della Quinta and the Academy of Ancient Music. Roberta also sings regularly with Emma Kirkby's nsemble for lutes and voices, Dowland Works and is a founding member of the renaissance mixed consort, Lux Musicae London. She enjoys collaborating with folk musicians from all over the world in cross-cultural projects and especially enjoys singing in Arabic and Spanish, which she studied at university. Roberta is a Principal Artist of The Song Company and made her company debut in 2018 with True Love Story.



More info, bookings, details including the full program here: https://the.song.company/clear-blue-sky-2020/c/0/i/49331924/esperar-sentir-morir