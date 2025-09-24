Rhoda Roberts Returns to the Sydney Opera House in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rhoda Roberts AO will return to the Sydney Opera House with her moving one-woman show My Cousin Frank. Playing in the Studio from 3 – 6 December, Rhoda will share the story of an extraordinary moment in cultural history and her legendary first cousin, boxer Francis “Frank” Roberts.

As the first Aboriginal Olympian, Widjabul Wia-bul and Githabul man Frank was a trailblazer. A tireless fighter, inside the ring and out, Frank overcame many obstacles on his journey to the Tokyo 1964 Olympics, when he was denied an Australian passport because he wasn't recognised as an Australian citizen. Showcasing resilience, identity and culture, this powerful NORPA production celebrates the relentless pursuit of excellence in the face of adversity and discrimination.

Rhoda's deeply personal style of storytelling, combined with her empowering advocacy, embodies the groundbreaking spirit of the Roberts family. This season marks a milestone in Rhoda's career as a cultural and artistic leader, returning to the Opera House as a performer for the first time since her 2012-2021 tenure as the inaugural Head of First Nations programming.



A proud Widjabul Wia-bul woman of the Bundjalung Nation, writer and performer Rhoda Roberts AO said: “This work is a highly personal one, and I am incredibly proud to bring light to the history of my family and mob from Lismore and the Northern Rivers. It will be a special moment sharing this story at the Sydney Opera House, a place where I've championed stories like Frank's and celebrated leaders like him – people who are unafraid to demand change and carve their own path.”



Sydney Opera House Head of First Nations Programming, Michael Hutchings said: “It's an honour to welcome Aunty Rhoda back to the Sydney Opera House – I'm deeply grateful to have the privilege of building on her legacy of First Nations programming here on Tubowgule. This couldn't be a more fitting return for all of us, to share the story of the trailblazing Roberts family in such an intimate and important show.”

Told with empathy and humour, My Cousin Frank is an aspirational story about our collective past and dreams for a better shared future.