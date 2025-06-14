REVIEW:The miracle of wonder as Scott Silven embraces THE LOST THINGS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Review: Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts on SCOTT SILVEN: THE LOST THINGS

Friday 15th June 7:30pm 2025 Playhouse, Sydney Opera House

In a serene forest setting, Silven guides us through a poignant memory of being lost in the woods at age 12â€”a defining moment that shaped his life. Each detail of that day carries enduring significance, reflecting on his experience as a child of separated parents. Silven observes the dynamics between his parents and his unique relationship with each, contemplating their actions and how his own truth responds to them.

A gift from his father, at odds with his parentsâ€™ usual ways, and his motherâ€™s resilient positivity in the face of hardship become central to the narrative. Through skillful storytelling, Silven reveals how perspective shapes memories and our understanding of truth, offering a path to healing from a traumatic past.

While conventional wisdom often urges us to let go of the past, Silven illustrates the value of cherishing all memories, finding meaning in their lessons. His performance in The Lost Things blends traditional techniques of mentalists, illusionists, and magiciansâ€”likely including sleight of hand, distraction, cutting-edge technology, and a remarkable memory. Yet, the true magic lies in how Silven weaves these elements to craft a heartfelt story of connection, relationships, and the essence of love.

The illusions are breathtaking, leaving audiences questioning if Silven possesses psychic abilities. As someone familiar with magic, I could speculate on some techniques, but most moments left me in awe. The beauty of illusion lies in its mysteryâ€”once the secret is unveiled, the wonder fades. Silvenâ€™s artistry ensures that the audience remains captivated, lost in the enchantment of the moment.

Silven is a gifted soul who through the joy of performing shows us the magic of love and life.

Get your tickets now, as word will get out that this is a must experience you do not want to miss.

Photo Credit: Daniel Boud

